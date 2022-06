Recently, the Moonrunners NFT collection has been creating quite a buzz in the NFT space. In fact, it ranks second in terms of NFT collections with the highest trading volume in the last 24 hours on OpenSea (at the time of writing). It is second only to the OG NFT collection, CryptoPunks. So, let’s dive right in: What is the Moonrunners NFT collection all about and why is it trending?

