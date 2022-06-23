Public Input Sought on City’s Proposed Balanced General Fund Budget

An important and valued part of the City’s budget development process, resident input on their program and service priorities is being accepted through June 29.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (June 23, 2022) – As the City of West Palm Beach develops its Fiscal Year 2023 General Fund Budget, the City wants to hear from residents about their program and service priorities. Public input is an important and valued part of the City’s development of the budget. What matters most to you?

There are still opportunities to have your voice heard. Through June 29, West Palm Beach residents and business owners are encouraged to share their program and service priorities by emailing mybudgetinput@wpb.org. Alternately, you may ask a question or share program and service priorities by using this QR code:

During two community input meetings on June 22, the City presented a proposed $220 million, balanced General Fund budget, detailed how the City is allowed to spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and provided opportunities for public comment.

Future budget meetings will be noticed on the Meetings & Agendas Calendar at WPB.org. The fiscal year 2023 budget will take effect October 1, 2022.