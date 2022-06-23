ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section of Banyan Boulevard Reopens Ahead of Schedule

Section of Banyan Boulevard, between Australian and Tamarind Avenue, Reopens ahead of Schedule

Banyan Boulevard looking west from Tamarind Avenue

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (June 23, 2022) – A quarter-mile section of Banyan Boulevard, between Australian Avenue and Tamarind Avenue, has reopened to traffic. The section of road was originally closed through July 15, to advance the Banyan Boulevard Streetscape Project. The early opening will assist in traffic flow for the City’s annual 4th on Flagler Celebration on Monday, July 4.

The project will improve the experience for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. The project features upgraded lighting, improved access to bordering buildings, modernized intersections, repaved roads, and illuminated crosswalks. Tamarind Avenue at Banyan Boulevard remains closed to north and southbound traffic as roadwork continues. To contact the City of West Palm Beach Engineering Services Department, please call (561) 494-1040 (TTY: 800-955-8771).

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

