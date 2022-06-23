ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IN

Louanna R. Fleming

By Rullman-Hunger Funeral
WRBI Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouanna R. Fleming, 91, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born July 9, 1930, in Aurora, Indiana, daughter of the late Alvin McDaniel and Pina (Walker) McDaniel. She graduated in 1948 from Aurora High School. Louanna worked in the produce department at Schmarr’s Grocery...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Holly Ann Pope

Holly Ann Pope, 59, of Aurora, Indiana passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Aurora, Indiana. She was born May 21, 1963, in Lawrenceburg, IN, daughter of the late Robert Satchwill Sr.and Mary (Dunaway) Wilson. Holly was a big animal lover. Especially her cat Millie and dogs Bella and Aniello....
AURORA, IN
WRBI Radio

Marvin Cook

Marvin E. Cook, 79, of Brookville passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 following a four year battle with Alzheimer’s. Marvin was born in Connersville on October 17, 1942, to William and Kathleen Murphy Cook. He was in the Brookville High School graduating class of 1960. Marvin married Janice Moreland on December 7, 1963 in Bright, Indiana, and they enjoyed over fifty-three years together. He was employed as a truck driver for 32 years at E. W. Brockman in Connersville and in retirement he worked for George’s Pharmacy. Marvin was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Harrison and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Brookville. He enjoyed classic cars, reading, traveling, rescuing animals, helping people and drawing. His greatest joy was being with family.
BROOKVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Shirley Mae (Schaefer) Volz, 88, Milan

Shirley Mae (nee Schaefer) Volz, 88, of Milan passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Ripley Crossing in Milan. Shirley was born on Saturday, December 9, 1933 in Batavia, Ohio; daughter of Herbert and Mary Evangeline (Verkamp) Schaefer. Shirley married her true love, Bob Volz on November 4, 1961. Shirley was a member of the St. Pius Catholic Church and St. Pius Alter Society. She was a beautician in Sunman and worked for Home Care. Shirley loved going to yard sales and playing bingo. She enjoyed putting paint on anything and everything and enjoyed helping people. She dearly loved her nieces and nephews.
MILAN, IN
WRBI Radio

Alice Collins

Alice Louise Collins, 87, of Batesville, passed away June 26, 2022 at Arbor Grove Village in Greensburg. She was born to parents Joseph and Letha (White) Grossman on August 1, 1934 in Decatur County, Indiana. Alice enjoyed yard sales and going out to eat. She loved all animals and had...
BATESVILLE, IN
City
Lawrenceburg, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
State
Indiana State
City
Aurora, IN
Lawrenceburg, IN
Obituaries
WRBI Radio

Acra named Miss Decatur County 2022

GREENSBURG, IN — Ellie Acra was named Miss Decatur County at the 2022 pageant Friday night at Greensburg High School. Acra was crowned by 2021 Miss Decatur County Grace Reiger. Acra is a 2020 graduate of Greensburg High School who will be a junior this fall at Purdue University,...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

ICO investigating kayaker’s death in private pond

HOLTON, IN — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a kayaker after he was recovered from a private pond in Ripley County over the weekend. Conservation Officers were called to the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road in Holton Friday evening around 6:45 pm after it was reported a kayaker fell in the water and did not resurface.
HOLTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Stanley, Hartley lead the way at Rushville Lion Pride 5K

The first of this year’s six Southeastern Indiana Racing Circuit (SIRC) events took place Saturday with the Lion Pride 5 K in Rushville. 18-year-old Kyle Stanley from Falmouth – which straddles the Rush/Fayette County line – was the overall winner with a time of 17:18. 17-year-old Emma...
RUSHVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Patterson named 2022 RCCF President’s Award recipient

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN — The Ripley County Community Foundation is proud to recognize Dave Patterson, proprietor of Patterson’s Nursery in Holton, as the 2022 President’s Award recipient. The President’s Award is given to an organization or an individual, who has substantially furthered the mission of the Community...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
#Aurora High School#Schmarr S Grocery Store#First Baptist Church#The Funeral Home
WRBI Radio

Daniel L. Hooten Sr.

Daniel Lee Hooten Sr., 77, of Batesville, passed away at Arbor Grove in Greensburg on June 25, 2022. He was the son of Herschel and Lucille (Hermesh) Hooten and born on March 20, 1945. Daniel was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1130 and retired from Hill-Rom.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Randall Konradi

Randall “Randy” Konradi, age 62, of Morris, passed away Wednesday June 22, 2022, at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati after battling cancer. He was born February 9, 1960, in Lawrenceburg, a son to William and Dorine Smith Konradi. After graduating from East Central High School Randy joined the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany serving as Military Police. He was a career carpenter working for several contractors in the area taking great pride in building homes. Randy was a member of the Sunman American Legion.
MORRIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Brown wins Brookville Blazing Inferno Challenge

BROOKVILLE, IN — A hot wing eating champion was crowned Friday evening in Brookville as part of the festivities the night before CanoeFest. Craig Brown won the Brookville Blazing Inferno Challenge wing eating contest and described how hot the wings were. “It’s almost like putting a hot coal in...
BROOKVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Huntersville Road project continues

BATESVILLE, IN — Work continues this week on the Huntersville Road project in Batesville. Paul H. Rohe Construction is handling stormwater and paving improvements in that area. And a reminder that Rohe plans to close State Road 229 between Boehringer and Shrader streets downtown on Monday, July 11 to...
BATESVILLE, IN
Obituaries
WRBI Radio

Ribbon-cutting for new KDF mural set for Friday

BATESVILLE, IN — The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting at Kids Discovery Factory on Friday, July 1 st at 11:45 am to officially unveil the new mural on the outside of KDF, painted by San Diego artist Hanna Gundrum. The mural is the result of a collaboration between Batesville Area Art Council, Batesville Main Street, and Kids Discovery Factory.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Youth cooking skills developed at The Science Behind Cooking Camp

VERSAILLES, IN — The Science Behind Cooking Camp, an experiential learning opportunity through Genesis: Pathways to Success’ initiative, A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics), took place this past week. This experience impacted a total of 22 students who came from all across Ripley County to congregate at South Ripley High School where the camp was held.
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

Bridge project to close C.R. 600 E. over I-74 in Ripley County

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to close County Road 600 East over I-74 on or after Tuesday, July 5, to complete a superstructure replacement project in Ripley County. The bridge is expected to remain closed through early October. Traffic should use the official detour which follows...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

First responders deal with a pair of serious weekend accidents

— Franklin County first responders dealt with a pair of serious accidents on Saturday. Air Care was called to a crash with injuries on Johnson Fork Road in the eastern part of the county around 3:15 am. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Drewersburg Fire Department, and Franklin County EMS...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN

