Public Invited to Provide Public Comment; Livestream Option Available. Nashville, TN — Today, the Tennessee Department of Education invites all Tennesseans to a public rulemaking hearing to respond to the proposed rules for the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act. The hearing will take place on Thursday, July 28th from 9 a.m. CT - 12 noon CT in Nashville, TN, and a livestream option will be available for attendees statewide to participate virtually.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO