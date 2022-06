Gav Henderson recommends... Lost in France: The Remarkable Life and Death of Leigh Richmond Roose, Football’s First Play Boy, by Spencer Vignes (£8.99 in Waterstones) For any Sunderland supporter with even a passing interest in the First World War, this book is well worth your time. Leigh Richmond Roose kept goal for Sunderland from 1908-1910 and played 98 games before departing for Stoke City, but the life he led both on and off the pitch was what made him such an intriguing figure.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO