Boise State lands Texas ATH Franklyn Johnson Jr., its third commit in as many days

By By JORDAN KAYE
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

Franklyn Johnson Jr.’s official Boise State visit was nearing 10 hours when he finally had his moment under the lights. OK, well, the camera flashes.

For his photo shoot, Johnson decked himself out in a full blue BSU uniform. He threw on a helmet. Then a hat. He grabbed The Hammer. He flashed smile after smile for the cameras.

“It just felt like where I needed to be,” Johnson said. “It just felt like home.”

A few minutes later, he and Boise State head coach Andy Avalos were walking in the back of the weight room when Johnson asked about what sort of logistics needed to be done.

“How do I commit?” Johnson asked.

“You just say you wanna be a Bronco.” Avalos responded.

It was that simple.

On Thursday, Johnson announced his decision to the public. He’s a 6-foot, 175-pound athlete from Little Elm, Texas, who’s expected to play cornerback when he gets to the Treasure Valley next year.

His pledge continues a monster week for the Broncos. Running back Breezy Dubar committed on Tuesday. Wide receiver Jackson Grier announced he was headed to BSU on Wednesday. And on Thursday, Johnson became the sixth member of Boise State’s 2023 recruiting class.

“I think what’s (special) about Boise is how the coaching staff does stuff,” Johnson said. “I sat down with almost every coach and had good conversations. Got to know everybody. Got to know some of the players.”

The Broncos let Johnson sit in on a cornerbacks meeting, a chance for him to see the difference in detail between high school and college football. And Johnson wasn’t intimidated as much as he was excited.

But that room could look different when Johnson arrives on campus.

Boise State currently has eight cornerbacks on its roster. Two of them — Caleb Biggers and Jared Reed — are out of eligibility after this season. Another pair — Markel Reed and Tyric LeBeauf — could use their COVID year, but that’s not a guarantee.

In other words, after 2022, the Broncos could be hurting for depth at cornerback. Johnson should ease that.

So what does he bring to the Broncos?

“Explosiveness,” he said. “My ability to get in and out of breaks. My top speed. And just me being an athlete, I just play football.”

At Little Elm High, Johnson has played everywhere. He took a good amount of snaps at quarterback. Played receiver. And starred at cornerback alongside Chase Davis, another prospect Boise State has looked at.

Along with Boise State, Johnson also had offers from Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, Utah State, UNLV and others. More interesting: He took an unofficial visit to Alabama — and felt Boise State better fit him.

“It felt way more like home than even at Alabama,” Johnson said, “It felt more like Dallas. It felt more like an atmosphere I wanted to be at.

“That told me a lot.”

