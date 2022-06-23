Clean & Renewable Energy Plan Informational Meeting

In 2020, the first ten inductees of the Athens Music Walk of Fame were installed in a two-square-block area in downtown Athens bounded by Pulaski Street, West Washington Street, North Lumpkin Street, and West Clayton Street with five more artists added in 2021. The walk passes several renowned music venues in western downtown, including the Morton Theatre, the 40 Watt Club, and the Georgia Theatre. In continuation of recognition of the artists who have helped make Athens a destination for music fans, the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission (ACAC) and the Athens Music Walk of Fame Committee announce the five inductees of the Athens Music Walk of Fame for 2022: Bloodkin, Tituss Burgess, The Glands, Ishues, and Love Tractor.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO