I like to think of myself as being able to appreciate this that are new and old. I enjoy listening to my mother tell stories about how things were when she was a kid. I appreciate nostalgia. If you do too, you may want to check out the first drive thru restaurant that ever existed. It happens to be located in Missouri. On Route 66 in Springfield. Let's talk about Red's Giant Hamburg.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO