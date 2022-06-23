County commissioner accused of DUI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For 33 years, Edward Clayton Taylor, 57, was imprisoned. Just a month ago, his conviction in a 1986 sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl was vacated. Authorities confirmed to News4JAX on Monday that Taylor was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Records show the shooting occurred Friday night on A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in that shooting, a man was hospitalized for treatment of injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

