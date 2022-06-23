ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

County commissioner accused of DUI

News Leader
 5 days ago

A Nassau County Commissioner was arrested and...

www.fbnewsleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Nassau County, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Man who spent 33 years in prison back behind bars, now charged with attempted murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For 33 years, Edward Clayton Taylor, 57, was imprisoned. Just a month ago, his conviction in a 1986 sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl was vacated. Authorities confirmed to News4JAX on Monday that Taylor was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Records show the shooting occurred Friday night on A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in that shooting, a man was hospitalized for treatment of injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man killed in Ribault area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot to death in the Ribault area on Sunday afternoon, police said. Jacksonville police responded to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Ken Knight Drive North around 12:45 p.m. where they found a man in his early 40's with a gun shot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue declared the victim dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Dui
News4Jax.com

Bradford County Preschool suspended by DCF after police investigation

STARKE, Fla. – A Bradford County day care had its license suspended Friday after an ongoing investigation by the Starke Police Department, which has been working with the Department of Children and Families. In a letter, DCF said The Bradford Preschool and Learning Center is prohibited from serving children...
STARKE, FL
Action News Jax

Two shot inside car on Lem Turner Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported two people have been shot inside a car on Lem Turner Road and East Water Street Sunday night. Arriving at the scene at 9:00 p.m, JSO reports finding four people in their 20s inside a car that had been shot at.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJCL

Brunswick police make arrest in shooting of 2-year-old

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Brunswick Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a 2-year-old. The shooting happened Friday, June 17 in the 2500 block of Ellis Street. Witnesses told Brunswick police that a man, Aaron Holland, was visiting a home in the area when...
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Letters containing hate speech left in Southside neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – White supremacists targeted a Southside neighborhood over the weekend, leaving their hate speech behind in letters that they left in the front yards of dozens of houses. Locals said they don’t want this kind of hate speech being passed out in their diverse neighborhood, and the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy