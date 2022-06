After three years we present the Guelaguetza in Seattle. We are waiting for you on June 26, 2022 at 12:30 in the Dr. Blanche Lavizzo Park, 2100 S. Jackson, Seattle, WA 98144. Join us at the annual Guelaguetza, a family-friendly celebration of music and dance from the beautiful state of Oaxaca, Mexico! Grupo Cultural Oaxaqueño organizes this outdoor festival to celebrate our immigrant community and its cultural contributions to the Seattle area. We are honored to dance to live music again from our friends in La Banda Gozona.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO