Oxford Business Association, Troop 147 team up on gateway park

Since becoming Town Manager in Oxford, I have been keenly focused on beautifying and enhancing the streetscapes and parks of Oxford. Many have commented on the beautiful flowers, new seating and benches, and overall improved aesthetics. I know many residents take pride in their homes and gardens and enjoy enhanching their yards as a means of enjoyment, stress reduction, and overall improved health. This year, I am launching the first Oxford "Great Garden" Contest. You may nominate yourself, your neighbors, or complete strangers gardens by completing the form at this link. All nominations are due by August 31, 2022. The winner of the contest will be determined by the Downtown Beautification Committee and the Town Manager and will receive a special gardner's award and will be appointed as lead project designer of a municipal space needing garden beautification!

OXFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO