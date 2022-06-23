ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MA

Oxford Business Association, Troop 147 team up on gateway park

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon Rheault is a fixture with both the Oxford Business Association and Troop 147. Donations to the OBA in support of its work improving the town as a place to live and work are welcome; send these to Oxford Business Association, Box 65, Oxford MA 01540. Curious motorists must...

spectrumnews1.com

104-year-old Charlton WWII veteran gives special salute from great grandson

CHARLTON, Mass. — Saturday was a very special day for one Charlton veteran, who gave the salute of a lifetime to a family member. Howard Seifert, 104, is a World War II veteran and the oldest resident in town. His great-grandson Hunter is a newly commissioned second lieutenant in the Space Force. Hunter will be heading to Vandenberg Space Force Base in California to start his undergraduate space training. Family, friends and veterans gathered at Charlton Grange for the first salute, which was put together by Hunter's mom and the local American Legion.
oxfordma.us

Oxford's "Great Garden" Contest 2022

Since becoming Town Manager in Oxford, I have been keenly focused on beautifying and enhancing the streetscapes and parks of Oxford. Many have commented on the beautiful flowers, new seating and benches, and overall improved aesthetics. I know many residents take pride in their homes and gardens and enjoy enhanching their yards as a means of enjoyment, stress reduction, and overall improved health. This year, I am launching the first Oxford "Great Garden" Contest. You may nominate yourself, your neighbors, or complete strangers gardens by completing the form at this link. All nominations are due by August 31, 2022. The winner of the contest will be determined by the Downtown Beautification Committee and the Town Manager and will receive a special gardner's award and will be appointed as lead project designer of a municipal space needing garden beautification!
WCVB

Pay increase for 7,600 employees at New England supermarket chain

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A New England supermarket chain is giving employees a pay upgrade this week. Big Y announced that 7,600 workers, or close to three-fourths of the company’s retail workforce, are receiving a pay increase meant to assist with the rising cost of living. The pay increase for employees took into effect on Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston

These New England boardwalks are worth a visit this summer

Nothing says summer fun like a stroll along a boardwalk. Here's a selection of boardwalks with beautiful views, great food, arcade games, and more. New England summers bring plenty of boardwalk fun. Some seaside pathways offer shops, restaurants, music, and carnival rides, while others are simply an escape into nature.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Tewksbury Man Killed In New Hampshire Motorcycle Accident

A man from Northern Massachusetts has died from a weekend motorcycle crash in New Hampshire, authorities said. David Penney, age 58, of Tewksbury, was killed in a crash that occurred at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Woodland Road in North Hampton on Saturday afternoon, June 25, New Hampshire State Police said.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
liveboston617.org

Disgraced Mass Firefighter/EMT-P Charged by Feds in Fentanyl Caper

Formerly licensed Massachusetts paramedic and Malden Firefighter Candice Mangan, 41, of Medford, has recently been charged with the tampering of liquid fentanyl vials while working at a private ambulance company. The charging document states that during the time period of March 2020 to early October 2020, Mangan was employed as...
MEDFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-car crash on Abbott and Plumtree Roads in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the intersection of Abbott and Plumtree Roads for reports of a 2-car crash Sunday afternoon. According to a Springfield Fire official, one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A conversation with Dr. Bill Petit

(WTNH) — This summer marks 15 years since a horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever. The murders of Jennifer-Hawke Petit and her daughters Hailey and Michaela in the Cheshire home invasion shocked the state and the nation. Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit...
CHESHIRE, CT
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Charlton, MA

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Charlton, Massachusetts, you’re in luck. This town is home to some of the best restaurants in the state. From seafood to Italian, there’s something for everyone! Below you can read more about the best restaurants in Charlton, MA!
CHARLTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Police Identify 3 Teens Killed in Massachusetts Crash

Police have identified the three teenagers who were killed in a single-car crash Sunday in Brimfield, Massachsuetts. The victims have been identified as Shane M. Douglas, 18, of West Brookfield; Vincent J. Ardizzoni, 17, of Holland; and Dominick P. Gardner, 17, of Oxford, state police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy...
BRIMFIELD, MA

