Kentucky’s new abortion ban is being challenged by abortion-rights supporters. They filed a lawsuit Monday arguing that women are being “forced to remain pregnant against their will” in violation of the state’s constitution. The suit was filed in Louisville. It takes aim at a 2019 Kentucky law that called for an immediate halt to nearly all abortions in the event that the Roe v. Wade ruling were to be overturned.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO