Conejos County Sheriff’s Department Patrol Deputy Brandon Stevens is awarded the Conejos County Life Saving Award. Deputy Stevens was commended for his lifesaving actions on May 27. Deputy Stevens responded to a call and appropriately administered Narcan to a man. After Deputy Stevens’ quick thinking and swift actions, the man was able to walk into the hospital after being ventilated on the scene. This was the second time in two months that Deputy Stevens had shown critical thinking and courage in administering Narcan.

CONEJOS COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO