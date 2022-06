The 4th annual Spirit of the Sandhills Softball Tournament took place in Broken Bow this past weekend. The Bow Spirit team had a strong showing in the 14U division winning the silver bracket. Bow went 2-0 on Friday with wins over the Dannebrog Sentinels 12-7 and the Columbus Havoc-Belina 8-5. On Saturday, Broken Bow faced the Dannebrog Sentinels again but this time the Sentinels came out on top 8-6. That dropped the Spirit into the silver bracket where they faced Prodigy Hazen and won 3-1. Broken Bow would face Prodigy Harmon for the Silver Bracket championship. Broken Bow won the silver bracket championship game 3-2. Gold medal Bracket champion was Scorpions Black winning over the St. Paul Wildcats 5-1 in the championship game.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO