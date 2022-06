SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Kansas City blasted three homeruns before the Canaries took their first swings as the Monarchs topped Sioux Falls 8-3 on Saturday. Darnell Sweeney homered on the first pitch of the game and Kevin Santa followed with a triple. After back-to-back strikeouts had the Birds on the verge of getting out of the inning, Jan Hernandez belted a two-run homerun. Casey Gillaspie followed with a solo shot a batter later. The Monarchs added four more runs in the third inning, capitalizing an RBI single and a bases-loaded triple.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO