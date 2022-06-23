ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s A Smoking Hot Weekend Of Live Music In Texarkana

By Wes
 4 days ago
Not only are the temperatures hot, but the live music in Texarkana is also smoking hot. Fat Jacks has some great food and the entertainment this weekend is great. "Alex And Liv" will be there tonight. Friday night you can enjoy "I've Heard Worse", and Saturday you can check out...

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

