State grants announced, last week, will assist Mayfield based WK&T in expanding high-speed internet to rural portions of Marshall and Calloway Counties. Governor Beshear announced his Better Kentucky Plan last week. The plan included grants totaling $3,365,704 to WK&T to expand access to 843 households and businesses in Marshall and Calloway Counties, that currently do not have high-speed internet available.

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO