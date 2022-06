In France, the arrival of strawberries means fraisier cake—a precise stack of tender almond sponge and luscious pastry cream, belted around the middle with a perfectly straight row of strawberry cross-sections. Behind the patisserie glass, you’ll find versions with elegant piping, paper-thin sheets of green marzipan, intricate chocolate work, and fruit gelée, but the strawberries are always the star of the show. The berries are almost like pillars holding the cream and cake in place, and the dessert is only as good (or as beautiful) as the strawberries you use.

