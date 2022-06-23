LAPPING THE COMPETITION

GUNNISON Persistent high winds and dust-on-snow events fueled rapid snowmelt in the Gunnison Valley and across southwestern Colorado this spring — the snow melting away earlier than normal, even at high elevations. Gunnison Basin snowpack reached near normal peak snow water equivalent this year, but peak runoff occurred almost three weeks early. Jeff Derry, the executive director of the Center…
50 YEARS AGO June 22, 1972 - Fortunately, only inanimate objects and plants were in the path of a runaway truck in a residential area at the south side of Ouray on Friday morning last week. Henry Damsel of Ridgway was dumping a load of gravel and dirt from a county dump truck on the road above the town ski tow when the engine died and he lost power to the brakes. The truck took off for the bottom…
Above: Musicians Donny Morales and Glenn Patterson entertain a crowd outside Colorado Boy Brewery on Sunday at the Fete de la Musique. The outdoor music festival started during the pandemic and celebrated a successful second year. Below: Violinists Carman Willis, Erica Ochoa and Sandra Nunez Currier play “Tequila” with Mariachi San Jose at the Fete de la Musique in Ridgway on Sunday. This was the…
Actors ranging in age from 7 to 70 grace the stage in Minerva West Theatre Company’s spring production “Shrek the Musical.” The show will run June 23-25 at 7 p.m. and June 26 at 3 p.m., at the Ouray County 4H Event Center in Ridgway. Tickets, $8 for students and $12 for adults, are available at the door, cash or check only, or online at minervawest.org. Pictured here in the cast are (back row…
As of June 15 the Town of Ridgway, City of Ouray and unincorporated areas of Ouray County are under Stage 1 fire restriction measures until further notice. These announcements follow the lead of the Bureau of Land Management, which has declared the precautions will be in place for a multitude of BLM-managed public lands including those within the boundaries of Montrose, Ouray, Delta and Gunnison…
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: Every Friday and Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and every Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. at St. Daniel’s Church, 614 Fifth St., Ouray. Every Thursday and Sunday at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the United Church of the San Juans, 295 N. Lena St., Ridgway. AL-ANON: Every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the United Church of the San Juans, 295 N. Lena St, Ridgway, 970-318-6966…
Tim Pasek, a Coast Guard veteran and resident of Ouray County since 2009, is running unaffiliated and most likely unopposed for Ouray County Surveyor this year. His father-in-law, current County Surveyor Robert Larson, will retire from the role at the end of this term. Pasek, 46, spent some of his childhood in Ouray before moving with his family and, eventually, joining the Coast Guard. He spent…
Nowhere in Colorado are more unaffiliated candidates running for county office than in Ouray County, where the percentage of unaffiliated voters is among the highest in the state. The 2020 presidential election was still a year away, but Michelle Nauer could see the political storm clouds brewing. She watched as...
Heather Greisz accepts the Woman of the Year award from Barbara Meckel during the annual meeting of the Woman’s Club of Ouray County on Tuesday. Greisz was recognized for her extraordinary dedication and commitment to the community. She has served as co-president of the Woman’s Club, the executive director of the Ouray County Performing Arts Guild, and in many other roles in the community since…
Commissioners to Forest Service: Provide restitution, timely info to public. Ouray County commissioners on Tuesday submitted a letter to the U.S. Forest Service thanking the government agency for its unusually speedy announcement of the cause of the Simms Fire — and urging them to continue cooperating with local government. “No amount of restoration or compensation can return the lost home, structures, belongings or pet(s) of the family who lost theirs,” the letter said…
After roughly 15 months and 10 work sessions, Ouray County commissioners have instructed staff to draft a revised ordinance governing marijuana grow facilities in the county. However, as of the board's June 8 session, commissioners had not agreed on exactly what that ordinance will allow, particularly when it comes to setbacks and the amount of parcels that will be allowed to host facilities…
Ouray County commissioners are facing a lawsuit after denying two marijuana cultivation licenses amid a moratorium on new grow licenses that has lasted more than a year. The complaint argues that Alpenglow LLC and Flower Management LLC were denied due process and commissioners misapplied the law, overstepped their jurisdiction and were biased against the applicants from the start. Brian…
Dallas Creek Water Company customers could see their rates increase by at least 53% under a proposal submitted to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. The utility company, which provides domestic water to hundreds of residents and commercial users on Log Hill Mesa, has asked the PUC to approve a rate hike that would increase the monthly base service charge from $42.90 to $66.54, the monthly meter-in-service charge from $33.70 to $54.02 and the monthly usage charge from $9.45 to $11.04 per 1,000 gallons for the first 10,000 gallons.
