LAPPING THE COMPETITION

Dallas Creek Water Company customers could see their rates increase by at least 53% under a proposal submitted to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. The utility company, which provides domestic water to hundreds of residents and commercial users on Log Hill Mesa, has asked the PUC to approve a rate hike that would increase the monthly base service charge from $42.90 to $66.54, the monthly meter-in-service charge from $33.70 to $54.02 and the monthly usage charge from $9.45 to $11.04 per 1,000 gallons for the first 10,000 gallons.

