Mason City, IA

Suspended prison sentence for Mason City man charged with burglarizing fairgrounds property

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence and probation for a Mason City man accused of burglarizing the North Iowa Events Center. 45-year-old Justin Holt was...

KIMT

Mower County meth sale means prison for Blooming Prairie man

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth in Mower County sends a Blooming Prairie man to prison. Michael Phillip Chavez, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs. He was arrested in November 2021 and accused of selling 27.37 grams of meth to a confidential law enforcement informant. Court documents state the sale happened December 4, 2020, in Austin.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Charles City men charged with antique vehicle theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men have been arrested for stealing an antique automobile in Worth County. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, are both charged with second-degree theft. They’re accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on Thursday.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KROC News

Rochester Man Arrested After ‘Shelter in Place’ Advisory in Lyle

Lyle, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mower County authorities say a Rochester man was responsible for a "shelter in place" advisory in Lyle Friday afternoon. Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the situation started with an armed robbery at an Austin convenience store around 1:50 p.m. A news release says an off-duty Austin police officer was driving by the business and noticed a vehicle that was parked nearby matched the description of a car tied to a robbery at a liquor store earlier in the week. The officer informed the Mower County dispatch center about the vehicle at the same time an employee of the convenience store was calling in to report a robbery at knifepoint.
LYLE, MN
KIMT

Mason City woman hospitalized following motorcycle crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Alisha Heinzerling, of Mason City, was involved in the single-vehicle accident at 5:30 p.m. at 305th St. and Raven Ave. northeast of Mason City. Heinzerling was taken...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Clear Lake police say missing 79-year-old man has been found

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 79-year-old man. Police said Roger Wilcke left his residence Sunday and has not returned home. He is described as 6-foot, 150 pounds with gray hair. "He was last seen wearing light...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
Faribault County Register

W’bago helps couple after a fire

“This is nothing I would wish on my worst enemy. It’s devastating.” . These were the words of Ron Howe, who lost his home, possessions, and beloved pet in a span of 20 minutes last weekend. Seemingly, Howe and his wife, Carolyn, were left with nothing after a raging...
WINNEBAGO, MN
Faribault County Register

House fire in Blue Earth displaces 2 families

A house fire in Blue Earth on Saturday, June 18, resulted in no injuries, but did displace two families. The fire call came in at 6:08 p.m. on Saturday. A duplex at 401 S. Galbraith Street in Blue Earth had the southwest side fully engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to the attic of the home when firefighters arrived.
BLUE EARTH, MN
superhits1027.com

Four local winners announced in state’s Excellence in History Awards

CEDAR RAPIDS — Winners from Mason City and Forest City were among those bestowed Excellence in History Awards this past week from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and its State Historical Society of Iowa Board of Trustees. The awards honor individuals, organizations and communities that make outstanding contributions to the field of Iowa history. Among this year’s winners:
IOWA STATE
Faribault County Register

BE Council hears of a ‘grave’ concern

The Blue Earth City Council attended to business briskly at a meeting held on Tuesday, June 21. At the beginning of the meeting, Faribault County Historical Society (FCHS) director Randy Anderson brought a potentially ‘grave’ issue to the council’s attention. According to Anderson, the issue came to...
BLUE EARTH, MN
B100

Porch Lights Will Be On In Iowa This Weekend For An Important Reason

Monday, June 27th is a very tragic anniversary for many Iowans. Jodi Huisentruit was abducted on her way to anchor the morning news in Mason City Iowa 27 years ago. Sadly Jodi’s family and friends have had no closure and no answers, and no arrested/charges in connection with this unsolved case were ever made.
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Winnebago Industries completes 1000+ mile road trip with new electric RV

FOREST CITY — Winnebago Industries earlier this month completed a more than 1300-mile journey with their new all-electric zero emission motorhome, the first known trip over 1000 miles by an all-electric RV. The “e-RV” was introduced back in January at the Florida RV Super Show by the company’s Advanced Technology Group as a fully functional, all-electric concept vehicle.
WINNEBAGO, MN
KAAL-TV

Saturday Morning Storms: Rainfall Totals

While we did not technically get placed under any flash flood warnings locally, there were still plenty of communities in northern Iowa that got a ton of rain in a few hours. This was due to both the actual cells having heavy rainfall as well as the slow-moving nature of the cells (only about 15-20 MPH). There was a top and bottom line of storms, and the bottom one almost "planted" itself over northern Iowa. So far, the highest rainfall totals comes from Rockford, IA with exactly 3". However, a communitiy in Worth county could potentially overtake that total as it is estimated that communities in Worth County saw more rain than any other county locally.
WORTH COUNTY, IA

