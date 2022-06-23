ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Vintage Ford Bronco Values Rising Across All Generations

fordauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven before the all-new, sixth-generation Ford Bronco launched for the 2021 model year, older Bronco prices were already quickly rising as interest in the model – and off-road-focused SUVs in general – began to soar. Those values have only continued to skyrocket in the couple of years since, most recently shooting...

fordauthority.com

fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Already Sold Out: Exclusive

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor has been a hot commodity since the day FoMoCo revealed the range-topping wild horse. Available in limited quantities for its first model year, the fortified, high-performance off-roader is due to launch later this summer, and all first model year orders have already been spoken for, as sources familiar with the matter have informed Ford Authority that the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is completely spoken for.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2004 Ford Bronco Concept Had Diesel Power, Dual Clutch Transmission

The fifth-generation Ford Bronco was discontinued following the 1996 model year, bringing an end to a 30-year production run – at least temporarily. The all-new sixth generation Bronco launched for the 2021 model year, reviving the iconic model, but there was one very cool SUV that wore that name prior to that – the 2004 Ford Bronco Concept, which came along a few years after a 2001 Bronco research model. The 2004 Ford Bronco Concept went on to star in the movie “Rampage” a few years ago, but after perusing the recently-launched Ford Heritage Vault online, we discovered some pretty interesting information about this unique concept.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Buyers More Loyal And Wealthier Than Wrangler Customers

The Ford Bronco has attracted buyers to The Blue Oval at an impressive rate, and its biggest conquest thus far has been its chief rival – the Jeep Wrangler. With Bronco sales steadily rising along with production numbers, many buyers of Ford’s rugged SUV are paying cash and adding them as extra vehicles rather than buying a Bronco to replace an existing vehicle. Thus, it isn’t terribly surprising that new data from S&P Global suggests that Ford Bronco buyers are also wealthier and more loyal than Wrangler customers, too.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Distance To Empty Accuracy Should Be Industry Standard

We’ve all seen it: a warning light within the gauge cluster that alerts the driver to the fact that the vehicle is running low on fuel. When seeing this light, you should probably get to a gas station as soon as possible, but exactly how many miles of range are left in the tank? Most vehicles don’t give much more than the “low fuel” indicator and a needle pointing toward “E,” but Ford takes this warning a step further to let drivers know just how many miles they can go before fuel runs dry. Let us explain what we mean.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The AWD Ford Maverick Hybrid Seems To Be In the Works—With a Surprise

The compact, affordable, and adorable Maverick pickup is so popular that Ford had to stop taking orders, but that isn't stopping the little truck's ongoing development. We nabbed spy shots of an interesting tester that is clearly both all-wheel drive (AWD) and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV)—a combination not currently on the Mav's powertrain roster. It also potentially shows off a new engine being used in this hybrid drivetrain. Let's dive in and see if we can't get some extra details on this new small but capable truck.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Here’s A Closer Look At The 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Package

Last year, Ford Authority took an in-depth dive into the exclusive graphics that come standard on all 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition pickups. The upper tier equipment offering exists as an optional package on Lariat, the most expensive trim of the lineup. With its planned one year timeframe, the likelihood of seeing a First Edition example out in the wild will be small, which is why it’s worth detailing what is included for buyers, as some touches may never spread beyond what Ford deemed acceptable for the package and for the early adopters who forfeited the additional cash to own one.
CARS
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Road & Track

Robin Shute Wins 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has changed a few times since it began back in 1916. What started as a showcase of what cars can do slowly morphed into the most unique USAC IndyCar race of the season. Then, it became the most prestigious single stage rally in the world, one won first by Group B monsters and then by specials built in their style long after the class ended. In the past two decades, gradual paving slowly removed dirt from the equation entirely. That led to an era of closed-fender specials of both electric and gas-powered varieties, most notably including the Volkswagen I.D. R that set the course record back in 2018. While some elements of each of those eras still make up the hill climb's massive and eclectic field, the fastest cars in the field are currently privately-built, sports car-like specials.
MOTORSPORTS
fordauthority.com

GM Caught Benchmarking 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

The relatively new all-electric pickup segment is quickly expanding, with the 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting recently joining the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV on the market. Those trucks will soon be joined by the Tesla Cybertruck and Chevy Silverado EV, to name a couple, though the latter figures to be the F-150 Lighting’s most direct competitor. Thus, it’s no surprise that Ford Authority spies have caught General Motors benchmarking the electrified Blue Oval pickup.
CARS
Motorious

America’s Supercar: 2005 Ford GT

Celebrate Ford's rich racing history with this GT. Ford has a rich racing history surrounding its iconic GT40 that won "24 Hours of LeMans" four consecutive times from 1966-1969. Decades later, Ford unveiled a GT40 concept car at the Detroit Auto Show back in 2002, and it hyped up car enthusiasts for the possibility of a production mid-engine racecar. Shortly after, Ford released its plan to produce a different version of the GT40 concept car, and the first-gen Ford GT was born.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Discount Offers Non-Existent In June 2022

Ford Mustang Mach-E discount offers are non-existent during June 2022, including cash back deals, financial offers or other forms of incentives. This applies to both the 2021 or 2022 model years. Currently, incentive spending within FoMoCo and the auto industry as a whole is at an all-time low due to...
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Prototype Apparently Looked Like A Toyota Prius

Ford is in the midst of investing a whopping $50 billion in EVs – including $3.7 billion to fortify its Midwestern U.S. plants – with a goal of producing two million all-electric vehicles annually by 2026. The very first step in achieving these bold goals was the launch of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the automaker’s first mass-produced EV. To date, however, we haven’t heard much about the development process of that particular model, save for the fact that Bill Ford liked his own Mach-E prototype so much that he didn’t want to give it back. However, it seems as if the original Ford Mustang Mach-E prototype didn’t exactly look like the pony car it’s named after – rather, it resembled something a bit more mundane, according to a new report from Wall Street Journal – the Toyota Prius.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Stock Up Seven Percent During Week Of June 20th – June 24th, 2022

The value of Ford stock jumped during the June 20th, 2022 – June 24th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $12.01, which represents a roughly seven percent rise, or $0.78 per share increase in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $11.23. The stock exchange was closed June 20th, 2022 in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday.
MARKETS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Production Begins This October

Production of the Ford F-150 Lightning began just a short while ago in April at the Ford Rogue Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan, sending off the first all-electric full-size truck in The Blue Oval’s lineup. The truck is steadily arriving at dealerships and is increasingly being delivered to retail customers too. That said, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty much right around the corner, as Ford Authority has learned that production of the pickup is slated to being in a few short months.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

