Flower Child

Thai Rock is part Thai restaurant and part live music space with a huge patio on the water near the Cross Bay Bridge, making it one of the best hangs in the Rockaways. Stop by for a huge blue margarita or lychee martin adorned with fruit and flower petals, and you’ll feel like you’re much further away from the rest of the city than you are (even while you see it in the distance across the bay). For a light meal with a seaside feel, try the Fisherman Ginger, a nice, mild cod with mushrooms and sweet-sour mango salad. If you’re going beer-heavy, the Thai Rock burger with basil works great with a Chang beer.

