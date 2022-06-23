ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Child

By Marisa Dunn
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Flower Child is owned by the same people as True Food Kitchen, and you’ll...

The Kitchn

Old-Fashioned Corn Pone

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Old-fashioned corn pone is a simple Southern side dish that has stood the test of time. The simple cornmeal pancakes are fried in a skillet (in bacon fat!) until crisp and golden. Made from just four ingredients, these corny cakes are welcome at breakfast or as a starchy side to serve with savory stews come dinnertime.
RECIPES
BHG

July/August 2022 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

Summer is here, and we're ready to enjoy the flavors of the season while gathering with family and friends. Start your morning with a fresh take on classic potato hash. If you need some inspiration for your next outdoor cookout, a handful of new kabob recipes are here for all-in-one, make-ahead meals. You can cool things off for dessert by turning store-bought ice cream into memorable frozen treats. Or for the more adventurous palate, enjoy a Hawaiian family butter mochi recipe.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Ski Shores Cafe

The new restaurant and bar openings in Austin you should know about. Lou’s is an East Austin restaurant serving burgers, rotisserie chicken, and frozen custard. June’s All Day is a cool, casual cafe on South Congress we endorse for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Thai Rock

Thai Rock is part Thai restaurant and part live music space with a huge patio on the water near the Cross Bay Bridge, making it one of the best hangs in the Rockaways. Stop by for a huge blue margarita or lychee martin adorned with fruit and flower petals, and you’ll feel like you’re much further away from the rest of the city than you are (even while you see it in the distance across the bay). For a light meal with a seaside feel, try the Fisherman Ginger, a nice, mild cod with mushrooms and sweet-sour mango salad. If you’re going beer-heavy, the Thai Rock burger with basil works great with a Chang beer.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Keeva Indian Kitchen

This casual Indian restaurant in the Inner Richmond is where you’ll find us whenever we’re in the mood for fenugreek-spiced chicken, smoky tandoori wings, and biryanis that taste faintly floral from saffron and rose water. Another reason to swing by Keeva is they don’t hold back on the spice. Nose-clearing dishes, like creamy coconut fish curry or lamb rogan josh with kashmiri chilis, build a satisfying heat in your mouth that lingers. The brightly colored spot is usually filled with groups of friends and families sharing curries on a weeknight. It's also a major takeout operation, as evidenced by the sea of bags waiting by the door.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Mashed

The Returning Costco Dessert That Has Instagram Blowing Up

If there is one absolute truth about Costco, it is this: When its customers love a product and stores stop carrying it, its loyal patrons take to social media to share their thoughts of sadness when it leaves and their feelings of jubilation if it returns. For example, when Costco's sheet cake unexpectedly vanished from shelves, fans took up a petition for its return, per NBC Bay Area. This cake made a quick comeback, at least by way of special order, to thunderous applause from Twitter.
INTERNET
The Kitchn

Before & After: Halle Berry Gives a Cramped 1920s Home a Stunning, Modern Update

Before she was an Academy Award-winning actress, Halle Berry was a little girl attending school in Cleveland, Ohio. She credits Yvonne, her local fifth grade teacher and longtime mentor, with changing her life and being like “a second mother.” During a recent episode of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” Halle gave Yvonne’s 1920s Cleveland heritage home a completely modern overhaul.
CLEVELAND, OH
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dresser from 1964 Becomes a Black and White Beauty

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Spotting quality vintage furniture in antique and secondhand stores is a true talent, one that the best collectors and furniture flippers alike have, so it’s no surprise that when professional furniture flipper Katie Grossman (@therevivalist_) saw this 1964 dresser, she knew it was something special.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thepioneerwoman.com

Watermelon Smoothie

There are few things more refreshing than a chilled slice of watermelon on a hot, summer day. In addition to making an incredible watermelon salad or watermelon pico de gallo, it serves as the perfect main ingredient for this refreshing, yet fulfilling watermelon smoothie. With the addition of frozen strawberries and Greek vanilla yogurt, it's the perfect healthy breakfast idea or midday summer snack!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Nigella Lawson's Spaghetti Recipe Uses An Unexpected Ingredient

Countless column inches have been devoted to either raving about or taking down Marmite — that most divisive ingredient, as well as its Australian cousin Vegemite which, per The Spruce, is like Marmite but with add-ins like salt, onion, and celery extract, coloring, and a few other additives. We...
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

These Easy Flatbreads Are Just Two Ingredients Away

I'm a bread baker. I keep two sourdough starters going, I make homemade pizza dough, dinner rolls, luxurious buttery brioches, and hearty pumpernickel. I love making individual bakes like bagels and English muffins. And I especially love homemade flatbreads. Pitas and naans and the like are endlessly useful to have in your repertoire, from accompanying dips on your appetizer spread and filling bread baskets at a dinner party to making a fast and easy breakfast or lunch for one.
RECIPES
Parade

Best Cucumber Salad Recipes

Of course, salads are likely the most popular way to use up a bumper crop of cucumbers in summer. For more ways to use garden vegetables in salads, take a look at the easy dishes in this collection. There’s everything from cucumber and tomato salad recipes to Asian cucumber salads. And don’t forget to include a low-carb salad dressing to change up the flavors! All those store-bought dressings can be loaded with sugar and fat, so homemade is definitely the way to go.
RECIPES
The US Sun

I’m a pro organizer – cheap & easy hacks keep my kitchen organized for as little as $4, my trash bag dispenser is genius

WHICH room in your house is the messiest? Odds are, your kitchen is the epicenter of your family's activity, and it shows in cluttered counters and overstuffed drawers. One home decor pro shared his brilliant strategies for keeping three separate areas of the kitchen super tidy, and if you want to use all three of his strategies at home, you could spend as little as $45.
HOME & GARDEN
Allrecipes.com

Stop Using Metal Knives to Slice Avocados — Here's What to Use Instead

When you're ready to cut an avocado for your avocado toast, guacamole, or a simple salad, you're probably not thinking about the type of knife that you should use. Most of the time, you likely grab the first knife you can find, which is almost always a metal knife (since those are so common in kitchens).
FOOD & DRINKS
