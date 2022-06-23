ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Senate race: Fetterman’s lead shrinks in latest AARP poll

By Lauren Rude, George Stockburger, Jared Gans, TheHill
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JupE1_0gK2bg0900

(WHTM/TheHill) — Democratic Pennsylvania candidate John Fetterman leads his Republican counterpart Mehmet Oz in the race for the soon-to-be-open United States Senate seat by six points in a recently published AARP Poll.

With six percent of likely voters still undecided, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Fetterman received 50% of support and Oz received 44%. The six-point lead reveals an even tighter race between the two in comparison to a recently published USA Today poll, which had Fetterman leading by nine points.

In May, just before the primary general election, Fetterman suffered a stroke. While he has not been on the campaign trail since he still had a significantly higher favorability rating.

The Lt. Gov. is viewed favorably by 46% of voters and unfavorably by 36% for a net 10% rating. Oz is viewed favorably by 30% of voters and unfavorably by 63% for a net of negative 33%.

AARP’s poll also revealed a sizeable gender gap, with women favoring Fetterman (54%) and men favoring Oz (49%). Plus, similar to the results of the USA Today poll , Fetterman holds a much higher percentage of support from African American voters over the age of 50 with 76%, while Oz received 16%.

PREVIOUS USA TODAY POLL: PA Senate Race: Fetterman leads Oz in early poll

The race for Senate in Pennsylvania is expected to receive a notable amount of attention, as its outcome could decide which party controls the Senate for the next two years. Fetterman and Oz are seeking to replace the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa).

The poll’s analysis points out that although the Democratic nominees are viewed more favorably than their Republican opponents, Democrats are facing a challenging political environment, as President Biden’s approval rating remains near 40%.

The analysis states Republicans hold a two-point lead on the generic congressional ballot.

Almost 85% of respondents said the country is heading on the wrong track, and more than 75% said the state is going in the wrong direction.

Only 30% said they felt the economy is working for them, as a plurality of respondents rated rising costs and inflation as the most important issue to them.

Enthusiasm is high among likely voters for both parties, with 84% of Democrats and 87% of Republicans saying they are “extremely motivated” to vote for governor and Congress in 2022.

Oz won the Republican nomination earlier this month after his main opponent, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, conceded following a recount.

Fetterman’s continued early lead comes amid the hiring of a new campaign manager and questions surrounding the lieutenant governor’s health . Fetterman received a pacemaker with a defibrillator to address atrial fibrillation following his stroke.

Fetterman’s wife Gisele, who has been campaigning on her husband’s behalf, says he may not return to in-person campaigning until July.

The AARP poll surveyed 1,382 likely voters from June 12 to June 19.

It included a statewide representative sample of 500 likely voters, an oversample of 550 likely voters aged 50 and older, and an additional oversample of 328 Black likely voters aged 50 and older. The margin of errors were 4.4 points for the representative sample, 3.3 points for the total sample of 828 older voters and 4.7 points for the total sample of Black older voters.

———

TheHill has contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Independent

Dr Oz backs away from Trump support after GOP primary win

Pennsylvania Senate candiate Mehmet Oz is making a strong pivot towards a centrist electorate as he hurtles towards a general election showdown with the state’s lieutenant governor in November.The celebrity TV doc better known as “Dr Oz” has removed any mention of former president Donald Trump from his Twitter bio, background image, campaign website splash page, and even recent advertisements, following a primary campaign that relied heavily on his endorsement from the 45th president. The changes were first reported on Wednesday by Axios.Dr Oz faces an uphill battle to winning Pennylvania’s open US Senate seat, currently held by retiring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

A mass exodus from the Democrats' America

As the Washington Examiner reported this week, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to arrest the trend of people fleeing large cities in liberal coastal states for more pleasant and orderly locales, particularly in the Mountain West and the Sun Belt. A mixture of unreasonable pandemic restrictions,...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#United States Senate#Senate Seat#Pa Senate#Democratic#Republican#Usa Today#African American
Daily Mail

Florida Sen. Rick Scott refuses to endorse Mitch McConnell for majority leader after Trump tried to recruit him to run against Kentucky senator

Florida Sen. Rick Scott wouldn't commit to voting for Mitch McConnell to serve as majority leader should the upper chamber return to Republican hands after the November midterms. 'There'll be an election,' Scott told reporters attending the Christian Science Monitor breakfast Wednesday morning. 'Right now, I don't know if anybody...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
AARP
Washington Examiner

Kevin McCarthy says 'amnesty' a 'nonstarter' if he becomes speaker

Efforts aimed at offering “amnesty” to immigrants would be a “nonstarter” in a Republican-led House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Wednesday amid reports that the Senate is considering such measures. McCarthy, widely viewed as the front-runner to become speaker if the GOP reclaims the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy