3 teachers, assistant principal in Newburgh suspended

Three teachers and an assistant principal in Newburgh are now suspended after a Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

A district source tells News 12 that Newburgh Free Academy art teacher, Nicole Mischo, and another teacher are among those being brought up on disciplinary charges for their remarks in a Facebook post calling a Black student’s hair extension a snake.

News 12 is also told that another high school teacher and assistant principal Katrina Simon – who was identified by the district – were suspended for problems with how some of last week’s Regents exams were conducted.

A representative for Newburgh schools didn’t comment on the controversies and said the district can’t speak on “personnel matters.”