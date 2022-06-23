ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teachers, assistant principal in Newburgh suspended

By Blaise Gomez
 3 days ago

Three  teachers and an assistant principal in Newburgh are now suspended after a Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

A district source tells News 12 that Newburgh Free Academy art teacher, Nicole Mischo, and another teacher are among those being brought up on disciplinary charges for their remarks in a Facebook post calling a Black student’s hair extension a snake.

News 12 is also told that another high school teacher and assistant principal Katrina Simon – who was identified by the district – were suspended for problems with how some of last week’s Regents exams were conducted.

A representative for Newburgh schools didn’t comment on the controversies and said the district can’t speak on “personnel matters.”

Navi
3d ago

Honestly it was probably a joke. Like really. It does look like a snake. People need to stop the I’m insulted bullcrap.

George Manning
3d ago

Some people just have to get on with their lives. Live YOUR life and mind your own business. Life’s far too short!!!!

