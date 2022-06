Budget season may be over, but long-term civic engagement is critical to achieving social change. Join a lunchtime chat on Wednesday, June 29 for a conversation with the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless, Jews United for Justice, the Washington Area Bicyclist Association, and Black Swan Academy about the concrete ways, from ending homelessness, caring for families, keeping each other safe, and empowering the next generation, that the city budget impacts our lives as DC residents. This online panel will be moderated by David Meni and will include a live Q&A. You can learn more and RSVP on their event page.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO