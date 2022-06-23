ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jan. 6 panel hears DOJ officials’ testimony

By Sydney Kalich
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ayjnx_0gK2SHnx00

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is set to hear from former Justice Department officials who faced a pressure campaign from former President Donald Trump over the 2020 presidential election results.

This is the fifth televised public hearing investigating the insurrection at the Capitol. The witnesses will include Jeffrey Rosen, who was acting attorney general during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Three days earlier, Rosen was part of a tense Oval Office showdown in which Trump contemplated replacing him with a lower-level official, Jeffrey Clark, who wanted to champion Trump’s election fraud claims.

Jeffrey Clark’s home was raided by law enforcement before the hearing in a pre-dawn raid, according to multiple sources.

Jan. 6 hearings having impact (but maybe not how you think)

Two other former department officials, Rosen’s top deputy, Richard Donoghue, and Steven Engel, are also scheduled to testify. Both warned Trump at the White House meeting that they’d resign and that many of the department’s lawyers would follow if he replaced Rosen with Clark.

This comes as a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll found that most Americans approve of the Jan. 6 hearings and believe Trump was at least somewhat to blame for the Capitol attack. But a smaller number have changed their opinions due to the recent Congressional hearings.

For prior coverage of previous hearings, click here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Counties in Pennsylvania with the most pre-war homes

(STACKER) — Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.” In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Bills on poll watchers, earlier presidential primary advance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Proposals to hold Pennsylvania’s presidential primaries in March rather than April and to permit poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live were advanced Wednesday by a divided House State Government Committee. Both bills had already passed the state Senate and were approved for consideration by the full House. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Ginni Thomas responds to 1/6 panel, hearings stretch to July

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s Jan. 6 committee plans to continue its public hearings into July as its investigation of the Capitol riot deepens. The chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Wednesday that the committee is receiving “a lot of information” — including new documentary film footage of Donald Trump’s final months in office — as its yearlong inquiry intensifies with hearings into the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Engel
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Justice Department#Americans#Congressional
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

‘My rights shouldn’t be a fundraising point’: Video of protester angry at Democratic money-grab goes viral

A video of a protester outraged at the Democrats for fundraising off of the Supreme Court striking down Roe v Wade has gone viral after she said “my rights shouldn’t be a fundraising point”. Protesters disappointed over the US Supreme Court’s ruling have also turned their ire on Democratic Party, blasting them for being quick to call for donations after the decision while not taking steps for decades to codify Roe provisions into law.Thousands have taken to the streets since Friday to protest the ruling and have openly expressed their anger at the Democratic party and its leadership.One protester,...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
abc27 News

Vouchers available for local fresh fruits and veggies in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — From June through November, fresh and local fruits, vegetables, and herbs from the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Program are available for purchase for low-income seniors and recipients of the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program. “The Farmers Market Nutrition Program supports the health and wellbeing of seniors and families and helps […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Budweiser Clydesdales visiting York County this week

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are in York County for the week at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in Hellam Township. The public is invited to see the Clydesdales in person every day between Tuesday, June 21, and Sunday, June 26. To meet and greet the horses, check out the public […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy