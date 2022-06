A series of blockbuster congressional hearings that have shocked Americans with eye-popping allegations of a plot by Donald Trump to steal the 2020 election went on a break this week as investigators began taking stock of new evidence. Investigators say they have a trove of evidence to sift through that came in as the hearings were underway, including hundreds of leads from a tip hotline and hours of footage of Trump and his family filmed for a documentary.

ADVOCACY ・ 47 MINUTES AGO