Millions of Americans could see their student debt wiped clean before the end of the summer — or, at least, get some more time to pay back their loans. On Monday, President Joe Biden told reporters that he is nearing a decision on broader federal student loan forgiveness, according to CNN. Biden also said another extension of the student-loan payment pause, which is set to expire in August, is "on the table." Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House's decision will likely come in July or August.

POTUS ・ 3 DAYS AGO