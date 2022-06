COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four student-athletes represented the Buckeyes at the 2022 USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. this week. Adelaide Aquilla finished second in the women’s shot put with a best throw of 19.45m to qualify to represent the United States in the world championships. Aquilla had two throws go further than 19 meters as 19.45m was the second-best throw of her career.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO