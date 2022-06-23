ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier announces return to reality TV with new boating series

By J. Peterson
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Former Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier is returning to reality television.

The 35-year-old has signed on as a cast member on Channel 10's upcoming dating series The Real Love Boat.

The show is based on the classic '70s sitcom sitcom, The Love Boat.

Former Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier is returning to reality television in Channel 10's The Real Love Boat. Pictured with host Darren McMullen, Head of Entertainment Daniel Doody and Captain Paolo Arrigo

Hannah, who is married with a child, is the Cruise Director of the boat, while Studio 10 reporter Daniel Doody is Head of Entertainment.

TV host and actor Darren McMullen rounds out the cast as the show's host.

'After more than a decade at sea in the Mediterranean I am so excited to join ‘The Real Love Boat’ and help all our amazing passengers find love!' Hannah announced.

'I’m going to be watching them very closely and helping them every step of the way on their journeys to find their perfect match,' she continued.

Hannah starred as Chief Stewardess on Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean for the first five seasons of the show, before departing in 2020

'I am currently filming in the Mediterranean and can’t wait to share with you the journey of our beautiful passengers finding love - not to mention my favourite back drop in the world - the Med.'

Hannah starred as Chief Stewardess on Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean for the first five seasons of the show, before departing in 2020.

She welcomed her first child, a daughter named Ava Grace, with husband Josh Roberts in October, 2020.

The 35-year-old welcomed her first child, a daughter named Ava Grace (pictured), with husband Josh Roberts in October, 2020

Hannah and Josh tied the knot in Sydney's Northern Beaches in March this year.

According to Channel 10, The Real Love Boat features 'old school vibes, eager young men and women, a giant cruise ship and romantic dates at pit stops across Europe’s most beautiful places.'

Hannah and crew member Daniel Doody 'will help the contestants find love by offering advice and attending meetings to discuss the various dramas, and relationships which form.'

Hannah and Josh tied the knot in Sydney's Northern Beaches in March this year

