ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, VA

101 Crafthouse Serves Beer, Pizzas, and Passion

By Steve Cook
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWhut_0gK2JL5O00

Food and travel writer Steve Cook takes us to 101 Crafthouse/USA Growler in Midlothian, Virginia, where the emphasis is on helping the customer find a beer that tickles their fancy, to go with the pizza and other homemade bar food options

While I didn’t want to pry too much, I got the impression that Dana Bennett was less than enthusiastic when her husband, Andrew, suggested that they open a restaurant. But open it they did, right about the time the big P (pandemic, I mean) hit.

Now, even with years of experience in the industry, it’s, no doubt, been a struggle for restaurant owners and virtually everyone else who works in the business over the past nearly two-and-a-half years.

So, you can imagine what it would be like to just be getting into the business right before COVID became such a dirty word. Continue to imagine what it would be like if your franchisor notified you shortly after you opened that the company was going bankrupt. What would you do?

The Bennetts forged ahead and, although Dana had plenty of concerns initially, she came on board to head up the day-to-day operations due to the ensuant staffing crisis.

While not remaining unsympathetic to the Bennett’s plight, I have to say, perhaps somewhat selfishly, that I’m very glad she is managing operations at 101 Crafthouse/USA Growler (12646 Stone Village Way) in Midlothian, right next door to the Wegmans on Midlothian Turnpike.

I paid my first visit this week, and while the food is very good and while most craft beer enthusiasts would be very happy with 65 taps offering a diverse selection of mainly local beers, the thing that impressed me most was Dana’s passion for craft beers. It’s a passion that she has cultivated, especially since taking over the operations at the restaurant.

When it comes to passion, the thing I appreciate most about Dana and Taylor Herrell, the bartender on duty during my visit, is that they want you, the guest, to develop your own passions and to discover your favorite beers. Here’s the thing they understand that makes this place so wonderful. In order to get to know a beer, you can’t shake hands with it, you need to smell it and taste it. The folks at 101 Crafthouse are generous with their samples. And they never make you feel rushed or intimidated.

“I don’t want you to order a beer simply because I suggested it,” Dana says. “I want you to discover it for yourself and order it because you really like it.”

I like that philosophy. Even on a crowded evening, Dana and Taylor both took time to talk beer and, yes, to allow me to do some samplings.

Dana says that she had to get to know beer. It’s a learning process, she says, admitting that there have been some beers she has selected for one of the 101 taps (hence the name) that didn’t move very quickly. “Those beers end up on our three dollar ‘kick the keg’ list,” she says, referring to the slow-moving beers, which are discounted at the bar.

Bites to wash down the beer at 101 Crafthouse

Dana says that in the early days of the business, the Growler USA concept was perhaps given the greatest emphasis and many visitors thought the place was just for growler refills. Now, obviously, you go in simply to refill your growler, but if your stomach is also growling, you may want to check out the menu. The Bennetts put as much emphasis on the food as they do the beer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fErLV_0gK2JL5O00

“Much of our food is homemade,” Dana says. “We make our pizza dough and our own marinara sauce, and our beer pretzels, too. And we serve hand-pattied hamburgers.”

I sampled a couple of items, including a delicious sausage and mushroom pizza. One native New Yorker told me that he felt very much at home with the pizzas being put out at the 101 Crafthouse. I can agree. I definitely found the pizza crust to be very reminiscent of what I’ve enjoyed in the Big Apple, especially at my favorite pizza place in Brooklyn.

I hear a lot of good things about those burgers, too, as well as the wings. But you’ll have to try them and let me know. I’ll definitely be going back. I’m very ready to sample a few more drafts. As I mentioned, right now there are about 65 beers and ciders on tap, but with a name like 101 Crafthouse, you can figure out the ultimate goal.

The restaurant does have its rotating weekly Happy Hour, which includes $5 off growlers on Sunday, along with a $14.99 specialty pizza special. The burger entrée is only six bucks on Monday, and on Wednesday, you can enjoy $2 off your wine. Kids eat for half off on kids’ meals on Wednesday and “Thirsty Thursday” offers $3 off on beer and wine.

I’d go for the food and the beer, but I’d go back because of the exceptionally friendly service and the passion. Dana says, “We want a ‘Cheers’ sort of place where everybody knows your name.” I don’t really care if they know my name as long as they let me sample the beer.

12646 Stone Village Way, Midlothian

Steve Cook has lived in the Richmond area for most of his life, working as a writer and editor and in marketing and radio. He loves to keep abreast of the local restaurant scene and researches the subject voraciously. “I used to think I was a foodie,” he says, “but then I realized I just like to eat a lot.” He once co-hosted a local Richmond restaurant radio program with BOOMER editor Annie Tobey. Steve completed his first novel in 2017 and says he hopes to read another one this year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Midlothian, VA
Lifestyle
City
Midlothian, VA
NBC12

Wienermobile coming to 4 Kroger stores in Richmond this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Wienermobile is making its way to the River City this week!. Starting June 29, the 27-foot-long vehicle will be at four Richmond Kroger stores. The Weinermobile will stop by these four Kroger locations:. June 29. 9351 Atlee Road Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116 from 11:00 a.m. to...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

In a Pickle, Happily

Gail Socia, 81, knows what it’s like to be the new kid on the block. She grew up in Michigan, but during her married life, she followed her husband’s career from city to city, finally landing in Kentucky. Each move required her to make friends in new surroundings. When she moved to Richmond in 1997 to be close to her son, she did what she has always done: built a new life of friends, work and play.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police: Bag of THC edibles found at recently purchased house

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A bag of THC edibles was found in a recently purchased home. Chesterfield police said while the bag of food looks like candy, it is actually a bag of edibles that contain THC. The bag was found in a recently purchased home. Virginia Attorney General Jason...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Beer Bar#Pizzeria#Good Food#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Crafthouse Usa Growler#Bennetts#Wegmans
NBC12

Top 10 metros sending the most people to Richmond

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to the Richmond metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Richmond from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

What’s Booming: Mamma Mia, What a Week in RVA!

Mamma mia, what a week! The music of ABBA, a Richmond musical legend on stage, and Carnivale at King’s Dominion. And that’s just for starters. Opens Thursday, June 23 and runs through Sunday, July 17 at the Firehouse Theatre, Richmond. This dark comedy by Irish playwright Ronan Carr...
RICHMOND, VA
irei.com

Bonaventure sells Williamsburg, Va., multifamily asset for $100m

Bonaventure has sold a 289-unit garden-style multifamily property Williamsburg, Va., to The Inland Real Estate Group for $100 million. “The price we were able to command reflects the asset’s high quality and the strong investor appetite for stabilized multifamily communities in markets with solid employment fundamentals,” said Dwight Dunton, founder and CEO of Bonaventure. “We take great pride in our proven ability to create meaningful value for our residents and investors.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC12

WWII Warbirds flying over Richmond July 9 & 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Capital Wings of the Commemorative Air Force and the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation are teaming up to bring a Warbird showcase to Richmond. Warbirds scheduled to appear are a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the B-25 Panchito, Stinson L-5 Sentinel, and Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane. Attendees can buy a warbird ride starting at $50 for an “Inflation Buster” experience in the Stinson L-5 with a quick flight around the airport.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia woman competes in the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant

Emporia’s Shelly Renee’ Scott was selected in 2021 to participate in the 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant that took place on May 13-14, 2022 in Morrisville, North Carolina. Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of...
EMPORIA, VA
Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
2K+
Followers
715
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy