ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Powell: Fed must convince public it can tame inflation

By PAUL WISEMAN
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3im3Vu_0gK2JBG800
Federal Reserve Powell Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, as he presents the Monetary Policy Report to the committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As if their job weren't hard enough at a time of raging inflation, Chair Jerome Powell and his Federal Reserve colleagues have to do more these days than decide just how much to raise interest rates without triggering a recession.

They also have a sales job on their hands: Convincing the public that they will succeed in reducing inflation — now at 8.6%, a four decade high — to the central bank's goal of 2% a year.

And on Thursday, Powell told Congress that Americans do seem reassured, at least for now: Measures of consumer sentiment show that people generally think inflation will eventually subside.

“People do expect inflation to come back down to levels that are consistent with our price stability mandate," Powell told the House Financial Services Committee on the second of two days of testimony as part of the Fed’s semiannual report to Congress. "But we haven’t had a test like this. We haven’t had an extended period of high inflation for a long time. So it’s not a comfortable place to be.″

If the Fed failed to reassure the public that it can curb inflation, many Americans would assume that prices were heading ever higher. Their likely responses — demanding increasingly higher wages or rushing to make purchases now before prices go even higher — could make inflation even worse.

Powell and the Fed are in the hot seat because inflation, which had been an economic afterthought for decades, has shot to the top of threats to the economy and concerns of American households. Average wages are rising, but not nearly enough to keep up with accelerating prices. On Thursday, committee members repeatedly reminded Powell that their constituents are feeling pain at the grocery store and the gasoline station.

Economists blame a confluence of factors for the inflationary surge. Fueled by super-low interest rates and vast government aid programs, the economy rebounded with surprising speed from the pandemic recession in the spring of 2020. Businesses scrambled to recall laid-off workers and buy enough supplies to keep up with soaring customer demand. The result was shortages of labor and materials, delays and higher prices. Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove energy and food prices even higher.

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus last year added heat to an economy that was already boiling, as many committee Republicans emphasized in Thursday's hearing.

After being slow to recognize the inflation threat, the Fed has been moving aggressively. Last week, it raised its benchmark short-term interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point — its biggest hike since 1994 — and has signaled that more sizable rate hikes are coming. It also raised rates in March and May. Those rate increases will make it costlier for consumers and businesses to borrow, for homes, cars and other long-lasting goods.

The Fed is pursuing the high-risk challenge of gliding the U.S. economy in for a so-called soft landing — raising rates and slowing the economy enough to tame inflation without sending it tumbling into a recession. On Wednesday, Powell had acknowledged to the Senate Banking Committee that as the Fed drives rates higher, a recession remains possible.

"It’s not our intended outcome,’’ he said. “But it’s certainly a possibility.’’

Reassuring the public that inflation can be conquered is critically important, Powell stressed Thursday.

“Inflation expectations are anchored,'' he told the House committee. “That’s good, but it’s not enough. We need to get inflation down because inevitably, over time, these expectations are going to be under pressure.''

He repeated a pledge that the Fed would do whatever it takes to succeed.

“We can’t fail on this," he said. “We really have to get inflation down to 2%.″

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling: ‘I turn inward’

A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
U.S. POLITICS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy