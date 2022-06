All are invited to celebrate Independence Day with a reading of the Declaration of Independence, a car parade, a bell ringing ceremony, and fireworks. A dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence starts the July 4th events at noon at the Bennington Battle Monument. The reading features living historians Michael and Phyllis Chapman and concludes at about 1 pm with a car parade for all attendees from the Monument to the parking area behind the Town Offices at 205 South Street.

BENNINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO