Koepka Suspended From Competition After Signing With LIV Golf

By Jeff Kimber
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago

The four-time Major champ has been banned from Pardon My Take’s ‘Blake of the Year’ award

The Pardon My Take podcast has suspended Brooks Koepka from the annual ‘Blake of the Year’ award after he quit the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf .

Koepka announced he was moving to the Saudi-backed series earlier this week, joining his brother Chase who is already part of the roster. While he prepares for his LIV Golf debut next week at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland , Oregon, one of the results Koepka probably overlooked was being thrown out of the Pardon My Take annual award.

While Brooks isn’t actually called Blake, the Pardon My Take podcast made him an honourary Blake three years ago, taking on Brooklyn Nets’ NBA star Blake Griffin and journeyman NFL quarterback Blake Bortles, who was last part of the New Orleans Saints roster, both previous winners. With Griffin out of the Nets rotation by the end of the season, and Bortles a free agent, Koepka would have fancied winning the award, even during a winless season where he’s only managed two top-10 finishes.

"What we have to do right now is suspend Brooks Koepka from 'Blake of the Year' Competition upon appeal”, Pardon My Take presenter Dan Katz told BarstoolSports.com .

Koepka is one of the biggest names to jump ship to the LIV Golf Series, along with Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. The four-time Major winner has constantly denied rumours he would be the next star to sign up and even complained that constant media talk about the new Series was putting a black cloud over last week’s US Open, but he is now fully on board, with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman calling him “one of the most elite players in the world”.

Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

