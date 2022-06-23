Indiana Department Stores Once Used X-Ray Machines on Kids to Determine Proper Shoe Fit

Keep your salon customers warm and comfortable during the winter with the TIBIO electronic concept hair sprayer. This useful beauty gadget wets hair with lukewarm water before a haircut so that customers can avoid chills on a cold day. That’s made possible thanks to wires within the device that heat the water. Meanwhile, the device’s cradle helps the TIBIO maintain its water temperature. Then, for versatility, you can mount the cradle on the wall or in your salon station, or you can allow it to stand freely. What’s more, you can also set the spray mode to fit your situation. Finally, with its sleek, stylish design, this is a hairstyling gadget you’ll love working with every day. It’s also a gadget your customers will appreciate.
