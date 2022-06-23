ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama “Siblings” Kiss In Controversial Viral Video

By dcdc
 4 days ago
First off, it's not brand new. It has been out for a couple of months. It should not be labeled "controversial" in the least. Yet, that is exactly how I am seeing it labeled on social media. Now, the video is getting picked up on late-night...

Jenny Cox
4d ago

Those kids are a couple, just pretending to be siblings. Look at their other videos. It's a gag!

TRUTH$#@11
4d ago

that was content... they are not related..🙄🙄🙄... thanks for putting more money in their pockets lol

