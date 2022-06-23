ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Glucocorticoid signaling and regulatory T cells cooperate to maintain the hair-follicle stem-cell niche

By Zhi Liu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaintenance of tissue homeostasis is dependent on the communication between stem cells and supporting cells in the same niche. Regulatory T cells (Treg cells) are emerging as a critical component of the stem-cell niche for supporting their differentiation. How Treg cells sense dynamic signals in this microenvironment and communicate with stem...

Genome-scale single-cell CRISPR screens

Single-cell CRISPR screens, such as Perturb-seq, provide pooled information on genetic perturbations and associated multivariate phenotypic changes in individual cells and, therefore, are promising tools for genotype"“phenotype mapping. However, such screens have been restricted to at most a few hundred pre-selected genes or phenotypes of interest. Here, Replogle et al. expand a CRISPR interference-based Perturb-seq platform to the genome scale and analyse transcriptional phenotypes to resolve gene functions.
Tissue-resident memory CD8 T cells possess unique transcriptional, epigenetic and functional adaptations to different tissue environments

Tissue-resident memory T cells (TRM cells) provide protective immunity, but the contributions of specific tissue environments to TRM cell differentiation and homeostasis are not well understood. In the present study, the diversity of gene expression and genome accessibility by mouse CD8+ TRM cells from distinct organs that responded to viral infection revealed both shared and tissue-specific transcriptional and epigenetic signatures. TRM cells in the intestine and salivary glands expressed transforming growth factor (TGF)-Î²-induced genes and were maintained by ongoing TGF-Î² signaling, whereas those in the fat, kidney and liver were not. Constructing transcriptional"“regulatory networks identified the transcriptional repressor Hic1 as a critical regulator of TRM cell differentiation in the small intestine and showed that Hic1 overexpression enhanced TRM cell differentiation and protection from infection. Provision of a framework for understanding how CD8+ TRM cells adapt to distinct tissue environments, and identification of tissue-specific transcriptional regulators mediating these adaptations, inform strategies to boost protective memory responses at sites most vulnerable to infection.
AgRP neurons control feeding behaviour at cortical synapses via peripherally derived lysophospholipids

Phospholipid levels are influenced by peripheral metabolism. Within the central nervous system, synaptic phospholipids regulate glutamatergic transmission and cortical excitability. Whether changes in peripheral metabolism affect brain lipid levels and cortical excitability remains unknown. Here, we show that levels of lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) species in the blood and cerebrospinal fluid are elevated after overnight fasting and lead to higher cortical excitability. LPA-related cortical excitability increases fasting-induced hyperphagia, and is decreased following inhibition of LPA synthesis. Mice expressing a human mutation (Prg-1R346T) leading to higher synaptic lipid-mediated cortical excitability display increased fasting-induced hyperphagia. Accordingly, human subjects with this mutation have higher body mass index and prevalence of type"‰2 diabetes. We further show that the effects of LPA following fasting are under the control of hypothalamic agouti-related peptide (AgRP) neurons. Depletion of AgRP-expressing cells in adult mice decreases fasting-induced elevation of circulating LPAs, as well as cortical excitability, while blunting hyperphagia. These findings reveal a direct influence of circulating LPAs under the control of hypothalamic AgRP neurons on cortical excitability, unmasking an alternative non-neuronal route by which the hypothalamus can exert a robust impact on the cortex and thereby affect food intake.
An anti-obesity drug from the diabetes toolbox

In a phase 3 study, the diabetes drug tirzepatide brought about substantial and sustained weight reduction in adults with obesity. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Obesity affects approximately 650 million adults worldwide. Due to the complex underlying metabolic perturbations, diet and lifestyle approaches...
Analysis of survival outcomes in haematopoietic cell transplant studies: Pitfalls and solutions

The most important outcome of many studies of haematopoietic cell transplants is survival. The statistical field that deals with such outcomes is survival analysis. Methods developed in this field are also applicable to other outcomes where the occurrence and timing are important. Analysis of such time-to-event outcomes has special challenges because it takes time to observe time. The most important condition for unbiased estimation of a survival curve-non-informative censoring-is discussed along with methods to account for competing risks, a situation where multiple, mutually-exclusive endpoints are of interest. Techniques to compare survival outcomes between groups are reviewed, including the instance where it is unknown at baseline to which group a subject will belong later during follow-up (time-dependent covariates).
A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
Acute kidney injury secondary to urinary tract infection in kidney transplant recipients

Acute kidney injury (AKI) in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs) is a common, yet poorly investigated, complication of urinary tract infections (UTI) and urosepsis. A retrospective comparative analysis was performed, recruiting 101 KTRs with urosepsis, 100 KTRs with UTI, and 100 KTRs without history of UTI or sepsis. The incidences of AKI in the urosepsis and UTI groups were 75.2% and 41%, respectively. The urosepsis group has also presented with a significantly higher prevalence of AKI stage 2 and 3 than the UTI group. The rates of recovery from AKI stages 1, 2 and 3, were 75,6%, 55% and 26.1%, respectively. Factors independently associated with renal recovery from AKI were: AKI severity grade (AKI stage 2 with OR = 0.25 and AKI stage 3 with OR = 0.1), transfusion of red blood cells (RBC) (OR = 0.22), and the use of steroid bolus in the acute phase of treatment (OR = 4). The septic status (urosepsis vs UTI) did not influence the rates of renal recovery from AKI after adjustment for the remaining variables. The dominant cause of RBC transfusions in the whole population was upper GI-bleeding. In multivariable analyses, the occurrence of AKI was also independently associated with a greater decline of eGFR at 1-year post-discharge and with a greater risk of graft loss. In KTRs with both urosepsis and UTI, the occurrence of AKI portends poor transplantation outcomes. The local transfusion policy, modulation of immunosuppression and stress ulcer prophylaxis (which is not routinely administered in KTRs) in the acute setting may be modifiable factors that significantly impact long-term transplantation outcomes.
A shared disease-associated oligodendrocyte signature among multiple CNS pathologies

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease, perturbing neuronal and non-neuronal cell populations. In this study, using single-cell transcriptomics, we mapped all non-immune, non-neuronal cell populations in wild-type and AD model (5xFAD) mouse brains. We identified an oligodendrocyte state that increased in association with brain pathology, which we termed disease-associated oligodendrocytes (DOLs). In a murine model of amyloidosis, DOLs appear long after plaque accumulation, and amyloid-beta (AÎ²) alone was not sufficient to induce the DOL signature in vitro. DOLs could be identified in a mouse model of tauopathy and in other murine neurodegenerative and autoimmune inflammatory conditions, suggesting a common response to severe pathological conditions. Using quantitative spatial analysis of mouse and postmortem human brain tissues, we found that oligodendrocytes expressing a key DOL marker (SERPINA3N/SERPINA3 accordingly) are present in the cortex in areas of brain damage and are enriched near AÎ² plaques. In postmortem human brain tissue, the expression level of this marker correlated with cognitive decline. Altogether, this study uncovers a shared signature of oligodendrocytes in central nervous system pathologies.
Learning the chemical grammar of biomolecular condensates

Biomolecular condensates compartmentalize and regulate assemblies of biomolecules engaged in vital physiological processes in cells. Specific proteins and nucleic acids engaged in shared functions occur in any one kind of condensate, suggesting that these compartments have distinct chemical specificities. Indeed, some small-molecule drugs concentrate in specific condensates due to chemical properties engendered by particular amino acids in the proteins in those condensates. Here we argue that the chemical properties that govern molecular interactions between a small molecule and biomolecules within a condensate can be ascertained for both the small molecule and the biomolecules. We propose that learning this 'chemical grammar', the rules describing the chemical features of small molecules that engender attraction or repulsion by the physicochemical environment of a specific condensate, should enable design of drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity.
Author Correction: Neuroimaging and cognitive correlates of retinal Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) measures at late middle age in a twin sample

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13662-8, published online 10 June 2022. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council) project grant (application ID 1063608). This project received seed funding from a Pfizer Neuroscience Research Grant (2011) (application ID WS1931543). Chris...
Molecular insights into intra-complex signal transmission during stressosome activation

The stressosome is a pseudo-icosahedral megadalton bacterial stress-sensing protein complex consisting of several copies of two STAS-domain proteins, RsbR and RsbS, and the kinase RsbT. Upon perception of environmental stress multiple copies of RsbT are released from the surface of the stressosome. Free RsbT activates downstream proteins to elicit a global cellular response, such as the activation of the general stress response in Gram-positive bacteria. The molecular events triggering RsbT release from the stressosome surface remain poorly understood. Here we present the map of Listeria innocua RsbR1/RsbS complex at resolutions of 3.45"‰Ã… for the STAS domain core in icosahedral symmetry and of 3.87"‰Ã… for the STAS domain and N-terminal sensors in D2 symmetry, respectively. The structure reveals a conformational change in the STAS domain linked to phosphorylation in RsbR. Docking studies indicate that allosteric RsbT binding to the conformationally flexible N-terminal sensor domain of RsbR affects the affinity of RsbS towards RsbT. Our results bring to focus the molecular events within the stressosome complex and further our understanding of this ubiquitous signaling hub.
Ventral prefrontal serotonin 1A receptor binding: a neural marker of vulnerability for mood disorder and suicidal behavior?

Mood disorders and suicidal behavior have moderate heritability and are associated with altered corticolimbic serotonin 1A receptor (5-HT1A) brain binding. However, it is unclear whether this reflects genetic effects or epigenetic effects of childhood adversity, compensatory mechanisms, or illness stress-related changes. We sought to separate such effects on 5-HT1A binding by examining high familial risk individuals (HR) who have passed through the age of greatest risk for psychopathology onset with and without developing mood disorder or suicidal behavior. PET imaging quantified 5-HT1A binding potential BPND using [11C]CUMI-101 in healthy volunteers (HV, N"‰="‰23) and three groups with one or more relatives manifesting early-onset mood disorder and suicide attempt: 1. unaffected HR (N"‰="‰23); 2. HR with lifetime mood disorder and no suicide attempt (HR-MOOD, N"‰="‰26); and 3. HR-MOOD with previous suicide attempt (HR-MOOD"‰+"‰SA, N"‰="‰20). Findings were tested in an independent cohort not selected for family history (HV, MOOD, and MOOD"‰+"‰SA, total N"‰="‰185). We tested for regional BPND differences and whether brain-wide patterns distinguished between groups. Low ventral prefrontal 5-HT1A BPND was associated with lifetime mood disorder diagnosis and suicide attempt, but only in subjects with a family history of mood disorder and suicide attempt. Brain-wide 5-HT1A BPND patterns including low ventral prefrontal and mesiotemporal cortical binding distinguished HR-MOOD"‰+"‰SA from HV. A biological endophenotype associated with resilience was not observed. Low ventral prefrontal 5-HT1A BPND may reflect familial mood disorder and suicide-related pathology. Further studies are needed to determine if higher ventral prefrontal 5-HT1A BPND confers resilience, reducing risk of suicidal behavior in the context of familial risk, and thereby offer a potential prevention target.
Brown fat resolves hepatic inflammation in obesity

Hepatic inflammation is a major co-morbidity in obesity. New work shows that activated brown adipose tissue releases maresin-2, a lipid molecule derived from docosahexaenoic acid, which targets the liver and actively protects against obesity-induced hepatic inflammation. Maresin-1 and maresin-2 belong to the family of specialized pro-resolving mediators, a class of...
Evidence for mitochondrial Lonp1 expression in the nucleus

The coordinated communication between the mitochondria and nucleus is essential for cellular activities. Nonetheless, the pathways involved in this crosstalk are scarcely understood. The protease Lonp1 was previously believed to be exclusively located in the mitochondria, with an important role in mitochondrial morphology, mtDNA maintenance, and cellular metabolism, in both normal and neoplastic cells. However, we recently detected Lonp1 in the nuclear, where as much as 22% of all cellular Lonp1 can be found. Nuclear localization is detectable under all conditions, but the amount is dependent on a response to heat shock (HS). Lonp1 in the nucleus interacts with heat shock factor 1 (HSF1) and modulates the HS response. These findings reveal a novel extramitochondrial function for Lonp1 in response to stress.
Dicer deficiency impairs proliferation but potentiates anti-tumoral effect of macrophages in glioblastoma

Glioblastoma is a lethal primary brain tumor with abundant immune-suppressive glioblastoma-associated macrophage (GAM) infiltration. Skewing immune suppressive GAMs towards an immune-activating phenotype represents a promising immunotherapeutic strategy against glioblastoma. Herein, we reported that genetic deletion of miRNA-processing enzyme Dicer in macrophages inhibited the growth of GL261 murine glioblastoma xenografts and prolonged survival of tumor-bearing mice. Single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) of the tumor-infiltrating immune cells revealed that Dicer deletion in macrophages reduced the proportion of cell-cycling GAM cluster and reprogramed the remaining GAMs towards a proinflammatory activation state (enhanced phagocytotic and IFN-producing signature). Dicer-deficient GAMs showed reduced level of cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK1 and CDK2) and increased expression of CDK inhibitor p27 Kip1, thus manifesting impaired proliferation. Dicer knockout enhanced phagocytotic activity of GAMs to eliminate GL261 tumor cells. Increased proinflammatory GAM clusters in macrophage Dicer-deficient mice actively interacted with tumor-infiltrating T cells and NK cells through TNF paracrine signaling to create a pro-inflammatory immune microenvironment for tumor cell elimination. Our work identifies the role of Dicer deletion in macrophages in generating an immune-activating microenvironment, which could be further developed as a potential immunotherapeutic strategy against glioblastoma.
Extrathymic Aire primes Candida-specific T17 cells

Thymic expression of the transcriptional regulator Aire is critical for enforcing central immune tolerance1. However, the immunological functions of extrathymic Aire-expressing cells (eTACs) remain incompletely understood. AIRE deficiency causes multi-organ autoimmunity and chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis (CMC), a condition characterized by severe, recurrent mucosal, but not systemic, infections by the commensal fungus Candida albicans, typically affecting the mouth and esophagus1. In this issue of Nature Immunology, DobeÅ¡ et al.2 demonstrate that a population of mouse MHCII+Rorc+Aire+ cells that share characteristics with type 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s) can internalize and present C. albicans and prime the generation of Candida-specific TH17 cells, which can contribute to protective IL-17-dependent antifungal defence at mucosal barriers3,4. In this paper, mice with Aire deletion restricted to extrathymic Rorc-expressing cells exhibited reduced numbers of Candida-specific TH17 cells, associated with increased fungal proliferation in kidney and mucosal tissues when challenged in recall models of systemic and mucosal candidiasis.
Activity of singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin against Staphylococcus strains

Natural polyether ionophore salinomycin (Sal) has been widely used in veterinary medicine as an antibiotic effective in the treatment of coccidian protozoa and Gram-positive bacteria. Moreover, chemical modification of the Sal structure has been found to be a promising strategy to generate semisynthetic analogs with biological activity profiles improved relative to those of the native compound. In this context, we synthesized and thoroughly evaluated the antibacterial potential of a library of C1/C20 singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin, that is, analogs of Sal with inversed stereochemistry at the C20 position. Among the synthesized analog structures, the most promising antibacterial active agents were those obtained via regioselective O-acylation of C20-epi-hydroxyl, particularly esters 7, 9, and 11. Such C20 singly modified compounds showed excellent inhibitory activity against planktonic staphylococci, both standard and clinical strains, and revealed potential in preventing the formation of bacterial biofilms. In combination with their non-genotoxic properties, these Sal derivatives represent attractive candidates for further antimicrobial drug development.
