SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is in custody in the wake of a high-speed chase that started in Smith County and ended in Wood County Friday night. “The Smith County Precinct 4 Constables Office is proud to say no one was injured during this incident, and we are very appreciative of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Police, and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this matter,” Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin said in the Facebook post. “We are proud to have proactive law enforcement within Precinct 4, and surrounding us as well. Great teamwork by all involved.”

WOOD COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO