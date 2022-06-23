ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin, TX

Built on the word of God...

By Russell Payne
thevindicator.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been an eventful summer for the folks at The Family Church – Hardin UPC, with the construction of their brand-new church home nearing completion. The church broke ground at a special ceremony in February, and work began when Rev. Jamie Blume drove in the very first stake on March...

www.thevindicator.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Veteran Walking Across America Visits Conroe

Marine Corps veteran Nicholas Tully-Fern began serving his country in 2017 and now that he’s no longer serving in the American armed forces, his new mission is exploring America and getting to know the people of the land he served and protected. One step at a time, one foot in front of the other, and one mile at a time, Tully-Fern is walking across America.
CONROE, TX
kolomkobir.com

Batson native Coy Melancon takes home INSP ‘Ultimate Cowboy’ title

For the past 10 weeks, Batson native Coy Melancon has been battling it out against 13 other cowboys to earn the coveted title of “Ultimate Cowboy” on INSP’s Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. Melancon, 28, earned bragging rights, a shiny new belt buckle and a herd of cattle worth...
BATSON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Texas ‘trigger law’ coming into effect. Here’s how it works

In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 opinion that established the constitutional right to an abortion. The court’s conservative majority said the right to end a pregnancy should be an issue instead decided by state legislatures. “The Constitution does not prohibit...
TEXAS STATE
bluebonnetnews.com

Tracing History: Original St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Liberty

In a Short History of the Protestant Episcopal Church in Texas, a congregation named “All Faith Church” is noted as having been admitted to union with the Diocese of Texas in 1852. This church congregation did not have a pastor nor a permanent building in which to worship.
LIBERTY, TX
mocomotive.com

CONCERT ON LAKE TO BENEFIT PRECINCT 1 VOLUNTEER DIVE TEAM

ROCK THE (Lake Conroe) DAM with Rewind Texas & Pontoon Party Group this 4th of July Weekend!! This is a 100% donated event made possible by the San Jacinto River Authority, Montgomery County local law enforcement, Pontoon Party Group, Rewin…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/concert-on-lake-to-benefit-precinct-1-volunteer-dive-team/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Best Soul Food in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) If you want good soul food in Houston, there are many options to choose from. Sure, there are several options for soul food in Houston on the south side and the north and west side. ReMo’s Cafe BBQ / Soulfood) Cheapest options include. Houston Soul Food This...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

15,000 pounds of ice dumped into Typhoon Texas to help attendees beat the heat

KATY, Texas - As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?. Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
KATY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Arrives to Texas City

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is on its way to Galveston County. We’d love to see you and engage in honoring our fallen warriors, together. The motorcade, which begins this Tuesday morning to accompany the wall for her visit, will convene at no later than 11:15am at Cabela’s on I-45 South. The motorcade includes Texas City Police Department, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Hitchcock Police Department, Blue Knights, Legion Riders, VFW riders, CVMA members and many other motorcycle groups will be represented by riders, Grand Marshall (World War II Veteran Eddie Janak), Texas City Commissioner Jami Clark, Vietnam Veterans, and the AVTT Wall will be driven in by Wes Shivers.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Orange Leader

Tropical development next week could impact Orange County, SETX

Those of us in Southeast Texas must keep an idea on tropical storm development in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center has given the northwestern Gulf of Mexico a low 20 percent chance for tropical development early next week. According to the National Weather Service, a frontal boundary will...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Father stabbed by teenage daughter during fight in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a teenage daughter stabbing her father in the chest during a fight in southwest Houston. It happened in the 12100 block of Fondren Rd. around 11 p.m. when an unidentified 16-year-old and her father got into a fight and threw several punches at each other.
Port Arthur News

TxDOT shares major detours planned next week for TX 73, US 69

The Texas Department of Transportation announced the northern two quadrants of the existing cloverleaf exchange will permanently close Tuesday. The closure comes with the department’s ongoing effort to turn the intersection at Texas 73 and U.S. 69 into a turbine exchange — one of only two in the state.
TEXAS STATE

