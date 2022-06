Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional protection for abortion and allowing states to set their own laws regulating the procedure. This represents one of the most significant judicial reversals in generations and is expected to have far-reaching consequences for all Texans.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO