ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

Wright’s Farm Restaurant Celebrates 50th Anniversary

By Casey Croft
rimonthly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinner, winner, chicken dinner! This is how guests feel when they sit down for a meal at Wright’s Farm Restaurant, located at 84 Inman Rd. in Burrillville, Rhode Island. Frank Galleshaw III and his wife Susan currently run the restaurant, which can sit 1,200 people across six dining rooms. They also...

www.rimonthly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
middletownri.com

Ocean State Artisans Summer Craft Fair

Crafts, art, food trucks, Cat Country radio, live music, face painting and tons of crafts for sale. Admission is $2 per adult and teen, with children 12 and under free. All admissions fees benefit local charities.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
indowncity.com

13 Places to Eat Before WaterFire Providence

It’s official: WaterFire Providence is back and in full swing! The unique and iconic experience is free and open to the public. It includes the lighting of basins in Waterplace Park as visitors are invited to stroll along the river and engage with vendors, food trucks, music, and performers. As the city is flooded with sightseers, we know how hard it can be to decide where to eat before WaterFire. That’s why we’ve created a guide to just a few places we enjoy in downtown Providence!
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burrillville, RI
State
Rhode Island State
WPRI

Celebrate summer with these fresh new pieces for your patio

NIROPE, Ron & Pete, live at the newly remodeled, beautiful Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses on Rt 2, West Warwick – from their exciting outdoor patio. Joining them is Katie Chamberlin of Yawgoo Valley, to talk about their summer activities. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers...
WEST WARWICK, RI
mybackyardnews.com

BVT POLAR EXPRESS – TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Tickets for this year’s Blackstone Valley Polar Express. Join us on weekends from November 11th – December 23rd with shows at 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM!. The magic is back this holiday season for a three-hour experience at the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!!!. Join us for a 90-minute...
WOONSOCKET, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester to be Sold

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester’s License Commission meets on Thursday, June 30, with an agenda that includes licenses transfers for new ownership of O’Connor’s Restaurant at 1160 West Boylston Street. Brendan and Claire O’Connor opened O’Connor’s in 1989, after immigrating a year earlier from Ireland....
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Little Shop#Food Drink#Farm Restaurant#Italian
Boston Globe

27 places that serve deliciously decadent ice cream sundaes

"You can't beat a classic banana split." Scoops of ice cream layered with fudge and other toppings — a sundae is a special thing. Now that summer has officially started, we wanted to hear about the ice cream shops that serve the most decadent, over-the-top sundaes. Readers were quick to respond. Almost 100 people let us know where you can get a delicious frozen dessert.
BOSTON, MA
ricentral.com

Annual St. Anthony's Feast will take place this Friday through Sunday

WEST WARWICK — This weekend, a much loved tradition will return to the grounds of St. Anthony Church. “Anyone from the community can come and join in on the fun,” Rick DaSilva, president of the committee responsible for organizing the event, said of St. Anthony's Feast, set to take place this Friday through Sunday.
WEST WARWICK, RI
Katie Cherrix

Four of Boston's Superb Local Steakhouses

Food trends come and go, but America's love for thick, tender, juicy steaks is something that shows no signs of dying out. In Boston, you'll find some of the finest steakhouses in the country, serving up classic cuts like filet mignon alongside wagyu beef, fresh seafood, and tasty side dishes. If you have a hankering for red meat, here are four of the best steakhouses in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI

Dino & Dragon Stroll in Providence

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nerej.com

Common Craft opens at Burlington Mall

Burlington, MA According to the Burlington Mall, a Simon center, Common Craft, a first-of-kind dining venue has opened. Featuring two craft beer taprooms, a boutique farm wine element, a “speakeasy” style room, and bistro with indoor and outdoor dining, Common Craft brings a completely new and exciting hospitality experience to Burlington Mall.
BURLINGTON, MA
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Animal Shelter News

There has been an influx of kittens at the Rehoboth Animal Shelter. They are boys and girls, tabbies, tuxedos, and more. Some are ready to be adopted now and some will be ready in a few weeks, once they have had all their shots. Vaccinations and spay/neuter surgery are included in the adoption fee. For more information, about adoptable pets, or to report a lost or found pet, call the shelter at 508-252-5421 or e-mail a.ruscetta@comcast.net,
REHOBOTH, MA
oxfordma.us

Oxford's "Great Garden" Contest 2022

Since becoming Town Manager in Oxford, I have been keenly focused on beautifying and enhancing the streetscapes and parks of Oxford. Many have commented on the beautiful flowers, new seating and benches, and overall improved aesthetics. I know many residents take pride in their homes and gardens and enjoy enhanching their yards as a means of enjoyment, stress reduction, and overall improved health. This year, I am launching the first Oxford "Great Garden" Contest. You may nominate yourself, your neighbors, or complete strangers gardens by completing the form at this link. All nominations are due by August 31, 2022. The winner of the contest will be determined by the Downtown Beautification Committee and the Town Manager and will receive a special gardner's award and will be appointed as lead project designer of a municipal space needing garden beautification!
OXFORD, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 17 New Listings

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 6/24/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 17 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 20 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy