ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Supreme Court to Decide If Employers Liable for COVID Infections

By Reuters
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01OYYm_0gK21hlr00
Mask-wearing workers prepare to-go orders in Berkeley. Photo by Martin do Nascimento for CalMatters

California’s top state court has agreed to decide whether employers can be held liable under state law when their workers contract COVID-19 on the job and spread it to their relatives.

The California Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a request by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to take up a case brought by Corby Kuciemba, who says she became seriously ill with COVID-19 after her husband was exposed to the virus at his job with Victory Woodworks in San Francisco.

Kuciemba in a 2020 lawsuit accused Victory of negligence and creating a “public nuisance” by failing to adopt safety policies to stop the spread of COVID. She is appealing a ruling by a federal judge in San Francisco that said her claims were covered by workers’ compensation and she could not sue Victory in court.

Business groups have said allowing employers to be held liable for so-called “take-home” COVID infections will prompt lawsuits not only by workers’ family and friends but by anyone infected by that circle of people.

Companies including Amazon, Walmart, McDonald’s and Royal Caribbean Cruises have faced similar lawsuits.

Lawyers for Kucimeba and Victory Woodworks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In April, the 9th Circuit asked the California Supreme Court to take the case, saying the state court should decide whether state workers’ compensation law covers the COVID infections of workers’ relatives and whether employers have a general legal duty to prevent the spread of COVID.

Federal appeals courts can ask state courts to answer novel questions that arise under state laws. The California Supreme Court will decide the legal issues, leaving the 9th Circuit to apply its ruling to Kuciemba’s case.

Earlier in April, the California Supreme Court declined to review a state appeals court’s ruling that said a See’s Candies Inc employee whose husband died after she transmitted COVID-19 to him could sue the company. It was the first ruling of its kind.

Comments / 23

JAMFAM
3d ago

If they can be liable for Covid exposures. then they can be liable for vaccine complications if they required a vaccine to keep a job.

Reply(6)
25
dude
3d ago

NO! Fauci, Gates and the Chinese government (not the people, just the government) are responsible for COVID infections. Plus, the loss of many jobs and businesses (including one of mine).

Reply(1)
12
JJJG
3d ago

This is ridiculous. Covid is a cold, it's here to stay. Everyone is going to get it. The longer it goes on it seems the more brain cells people are losing 🤦‍♀️ So, let's blame employees who can't control a virus and make them pay employees for getting sick (since we did that when colds pre covid and the flu went around, right?🤔 Nope) but not blame where it came from or the government for the mandatory vaccines that made people lose jobs or pharma for vax injuries. Makes complete sense!🤡

Reply
7
Related
Eater

The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

State courts from Oregon to Georgia will now decide who – if anyone – can get an abortion under 50 different state constitutions

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, state laws, rather than federal law, will now determine whether someone can legally get an abortion. It also means that state Supreme Courts will become much more important in deciding the validity of state laws on abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on June 24 that there is no constitutional right to abortion. “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appeals Courts#Infectious Diseases#Lawsuits#Covid#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#Mcdonald#Royal Caribbean Cruises#The 9th Circuit
Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rules Republicans Can Defend North Carolina Voter ID Law

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Republican lawmakers in North Carolina can intervene in a lawsuit challenging a voter ID law that they believed the state's Democratic attorney general was unlikely to defend strongly enough. In a 8-1 decision https://tmsnrt.rs/3ndjwKA authored by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

California Senate rejects involuntary servitude amendment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A proposal aimed at removing the last remnant of slavery from California law failed to pass the state Senate on Thursday after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration warned it could cost taxpayers billions of dollars by forcing the state to pay prisoners a $15-per-hour minimum wage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy