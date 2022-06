( November 22, 1945 – June 18, 2022 ) Marjorie “Marge” Ann (Silbaugh) Benjamin, 76, of French Tract, NM, passed away June 18, 2022, at home. Marge was born November 22, 1945, in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Foster and Ethel (Hoskins) Silbaugh. She moved to Longmont, CO with her family in...