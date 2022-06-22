ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JJ Redick believes that Kyrie Irving's best-case scenario is a return to Nets

By Josh Matthews
 4 days ago
Following the news that the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving’s contract talks have halted, NBA analysts like JJ Redick have been reacting to the news but Redick believes that Irving’s best option is to stay in Brooklyn.

On a segment of NBA First Take, JJ Redick was given the floor to discuss the Kyrie Irving contract disaster along with the rumors of his interest in the Clippers, Knicks and Lakers.

I actually think the best scenario for Kyrie Irving is to opt in and have a conversation with ownership. Have a conversation with Sean Marks, have a conversation with Steve Nash. Opt-in, Say I’m all in, let’s go try to win a championship with this roster.

I don’t know how he gets the Clippers. I don’t know the sort of salary structure to make that work. The Nets then get something back. I mean, I can envision a great scenario if he could end up on the Lakers. I also think, for him to be the guy for the Knicks. If he can take them to the playoffs. He’s probably a legend in New York City forever.

I guess it comes at I can’t speak for Kyrie but it comes down to what he wants right now. Does he want a max extension, is that the most important thing? Does he want to play with Kevin Durant, is that the most important thing? Because he wants to go somewhere else. Like all these scenarios, Ultimately, he has to decide what he wants. I think the point and the sort of case we’re seeing right now as it relates to the Brooklyn Nets is that Kyrie Irving probably at this point, will have to compromise on something whether that is his Max extension, or potentially opting in like he’s going to have to have some sort of compromise if you are those other teams.

