Hutto Flower Market will move into its new downtown location in July, owner Misty Faglie said. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Locally-owned flower shop Hutto Flower Market will move to a new location at 117 East St., Ste. 100, Hutto, this summer. The shop opened in 2019 and is located at 6020 N. FM 1660, Ste, D, Hutto. Owner Misty Faglie said Hutto Flower Market has outgrown its location, and the new space downtown is significantly larger. Faglie said she hopes to open at the new location in mid-July. 512-846-4151. https://huttoflowermarket.com.

HUTTO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO