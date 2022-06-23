ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, Washington

Housing Four Generations of Family

Spokane, Washington
Spokane, Washington
 3 days ago
Laura Dierks is trying to make the most of her spacious backyard by standing up an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU.

“I’m trying to figure out how to build some affordable housing for four generations of my family,” explained Laura.

Laura is ready to hand over her existing home to her daughter Tessie and granddaughter Shalay.

“First of all, because of the housing crunch and the price of rent cause, she’ll probably never get to buy a home,” Laura said of her single-parent daughter.

At the same time, Laura hopes an accessory dwelling unit will also create a new living space for herself and Laura’s elderly mother.

“She’s in a mobile home with three stairs and she’s almost, unable to get in and out of the home,” Laura said of her mom’s mobility.

But right now, Laura’s plans for housing her family by building an accessory dwelling unit are on hold.

“I don’t want to because if I do it right now, it will only get me one bedroom,” offered Laura with regard to the delay.

Laura has been paying attention to the Spokane Plan Commission recommendation allowing construction of ADU’s, as large as 864 square feet, as a way of creating more housing opportunities.

The Spokane city council will consider approval of the revised restrictions regarding accessory dwelling units at the end of June.

“If it goes through on June 27th, I will have my own bedroom and my mom will have her bedroom,” Laura said with a smile.

“It’s the cost. We’re all going to be able to live here and survive instead of putting us behind financially in a bad way,” added Laura.

Spokane officials are removing building barriers to making it easier to develop more housing stock.

For more information on residential development code changes, visit ShapingSpokaneHousing.com.

