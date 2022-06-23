Technical Rescue On Centennial Trail

Tour Commander, 509.625.7100

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, a 911 call was received from a 50's year-old man in need of rescue, stating he was on a cliff located over the Spokane River and hanging from a tree. A technical rescue response was initiated, and the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded with their Technical Rescue Team and support resources to manage the situation. The initial information was unclear about how the man had come hanging from a tree. Upon the SFD's arrival, responders learned he had been hiking on the trail above the north bank of the river, approximately 50 feet below the Centennial Trail. He tripped while walking, became disoriented, and held onto the tree after making the call to 911. SFD crews descended from the Centennial trail with technical rescue gear and ropes and brought the man up the bank to the path. Going up was more advantageous than walking the trail back where he had come. The gentleman was medically evaluated on the scene and declined EMS care.