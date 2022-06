(Terry Bell, WRN) Governor Tony Evers expects Wisconsin’s abortion law to be challenged in court, now that Roe v. Wade is struck down. Evers says he expects Wisconsin attorney general Josh Kaul will go to court to try to keep abortion legal in Wisconsin. A Wisconsin abortion ban passed in 1849 became unenforceable when Roe was handed down in 1973. Wisconsin is one of 22 states where abortion is now illegal, or more strictly limited.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO