ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos sign CB Demarri Mathis to 4-year contract

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xMK1w_0gK1xLaT00

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with rookie cornerback Demarri Mathis, the team announced Thursday. Mathis is now set to earn $4,577,020 over the next four years, according to OverTheCap.com, an average of $1,144,255 per season.

The Broncos picked Mathis in the fourth round of the NFL draft out of Pitt in April. In four seasons (34 games) with college football’s Panthers, Mathis totaled 86 tackles, 18 pass breakups, five interceptions and one touchdown.

Mathis will likely begin his NFL career in the slot, presumably serving as the backup to K’Waun Williams on the inside. Pat Surtain and Ronald Darby are expected to remain the team’s two outside cornerbacks this season.

In addition to Williams, Bless Austin and Essang Bassey might also stand between Mathis and playing time this season. Mathis will get a chance to beat out Austin and Bassey for the CB4 job this summer.

Mathis might play primarily on special teams this year, but with Williams set to turn 32 next year, Mathis could be the team’s future slot CB.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Troy Aikman

Legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Troy Aikman made a pretty massive career decision this offseason. Aikman, who had been with Fox Sports for roughly two decades, decided to leave the network for a role at ESPN on "Monday Night Football" with Joe Buck. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Very Scared By Bryce Young News

The college football world should be very, very afraid of what Bryce Young admitted this week. The Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback called the 2021 season a "failure," despite his Heisman Trophy win and College Football Playoff national title game appearance. Nick Saban's team is heading into the 2022 regular...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to frustrating Jimmy Johnson news

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the best NFL teams of the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls in that decade. A big part of that success came from Jimmy Johnson, who coached the team from 1989 to 1993 and took one of the worst teams in the league and turned them into two-time champions.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Photo

Jalen Hurts played for two different elite college football programs in Alabama and Oklahoma. Naturally, there might be some debating between those two schools when it comes to who Hurts identifies with more. At this point, though, it's clear that Hurts has love for both Alabama and Oklahoma. Alabama got...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Darby
Person
K'waun Williams
The Spun

Joe Burrow Has Honest Admission About Not Starting At Ohio State

Joe Burrow might have one of the most successful college transfer stories of all time. Beginning his collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2015, Burrow appeared in just 10 games as a backup before transferring to LSU in 2018. In 2019, he led one of the most dominant college football teams of all time on an undefeated National Championship run.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Chiefs Star Makes Feelings On Tyreek Hill Very Clear

The Tyreek Hill trade was one of the most shocking moves of the NFL offseason. In a matter of hours, the Chiefs sent their most explosive playmaker to Miami. Kansas City moved on from Hill largely for contract reasons. Once the All-Pro wideout was officially a Dolphin, he signed a massive four-year, $120 million extension.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: MLB Fans Are Furious With Angels' Behavior Sunday

Baseball fans aren't happy with what the Los Angeles Angels did on Sunday afternoon. Angels superstar slugger Mike Trout was hit by a pitch on Saturday night and the rest of the team didn't care for it. In the top of the second inning, Angels starting pitcher Andrew Wantz hit...
ANAHEIM, CA
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#Overthecap Com#Cb4
The Spun

Nebraska Starting OL Announces He's Suspended For 2022 Season

Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouilli has been suspended for the entire 2022 season, he announced today. In a statement released on Twitter, Nouilli explained that he failed a drug test, rendering him ineligible. It's not clear what Nouilli tested positive for. The Frankfurt, Germany native will remain a member of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Hernandez Anniversary

Nine years to the day, Aaron Hernandez news shocked the National Football League. The late New England Patriots tight end was arrested, charged with murder and released by the AFC East franchise on June 26, nine years ago. It was one of the most-shocking days in recent NFL history. Hernandez...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Has Already Made His Intentions Crystal Clear

There seems to be no sense of urgency within the Baltimore Ravens front office regarding Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation. The former Louisville standout will be playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23,016,000. If no deal is made, Jackson can walk away in free...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Browns’ $45 million headache over potential 1-year suspension of Deshaun Watson

With Deshaun Watson’s NFL hearing set on Tuesday, there have been rumblings about what kind of punishment the league might hand to him. Whatever the case may be, however, the Cleveland Browns will still be on the hook to pay him his salary. As former Green Bay Packers VP Andrew Brandt noted, the Browns are […] The post Browns’ $45 million headache over potential 1-year suspension of Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy